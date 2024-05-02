Cameron Brink sizzles NBA fans ahead of Sparks debut rocking Givenchy-Hermes ensemble at Crypto.com Arena

Ahead of her debut in the WNBA, Cameron Brink, the LA Sparks' No. 2 overall pick at the 2024 WNBA Draft, sizzled NBA fans at the Crypto.com Arena before Game 5 of the first-round playoff series between the LA Clippers and the Dallas Mavericks.

Brink rocked a sleek all-black outfit, including knee-high Givenchy boots, and completed the look with an orange Hermes tote bag. The Shark Lock leather boots are listed at $7599 on Farfetch while the Hermes Orange Togo Leather Palladium Hardware Kelly Retourne 35 Bag is listed for $7030 on The Luxury Closet.

Brink was accompanied by her teammates of the Sparks, Kia Nurse and Dearica Hamby to catch the Clippers-Mavericks Game 5 action on Wednesday. Rickea Jackson, who was picked 4th overall by the Sparks in the draft, was also there to attend the game with her teammates.

With the Sparks players cheering from the sidelines, the game concluded with the Mavericks securing a 30-point victory to blow out the Clippers on their home court 123-93. With the win, the Mavericks went up 3-2 in the best-of-seven series.

Cameron Brink and the LA Sparks will play their first pre-season game on Saturday against the Seattle Storm. However, Brink's official debut in the WNBA will be when the Sparks face the Atlanta Dream on 15 May for their first game of the 2024-25 regular season.

LA Sparks anticipate Cameron Brink and Rickea Jackson as keys to 'core four'

Currently dealing with their longest playoff drought in history with no appearances in the WNBA playoffs in the past three seasons, the LA Sparks anticipate their latest star picks from the 2024 WNBA Draft to help the team out of the situation.

Cameron Brink and Rickea Jackson are working to position themselves in the Sparks 'core four' players, a concept detailed by the team's first-year general manager Raegan Pebley at the Sparks' media day at El Camino College.

“Our goal is that we are building, organizationally, a core four,” Pebley said. “We want our top six to arguably be starters for any other team in this league.

After the Seattle Storm acquired their star player Nneka Ogwumike, the rebuild for the Sparks is still in the early stages, but the big plan remains intact with the potential stars, Brink and Jackson, at the forefront.

“Ultimately, the goal is to play and win championships,” Head coach Curt Miller said. “We are pros, we all can have that adult conversation. It does take a process, and what a foundation we get to start working with two lottery picks, with a lot of young professionals. I’m excited, and the challenge of superstars developing and developing into an elite player and not just always acquiring in the arms race superstar players.”

With less than a week of training camp after the Sparks initiated it on Sunday, Cameron Brink has already impressed coaches with her elite shot-blocking ability while Rickea Jackson displayed her versatility to play both forward positions.