Cameron Brink’s mom Michelle Brink drops comedic take about NBA Paris trip with her daughter

Cameron Brink and her mother share a close relationship and the duo traveled together to Paris for the NBA's Paris games in late January, where Brink was seen courtside representing the WNBA and New Balance. The trip was a big success and helped New Balance bring more attention to their marquee women's basketball signing at the fashion capital of the world.

The Brinks seem to have had a gala time in Paris and Brink's mother, Michelle Bain-Brink shared a video that the WNBA Instagram account posted on Tuesday. The video showcased her daughter's moments on the big stage. Mama Brink had jokes about their experience and captioned her story:

"@cameronbrink22 I can't stop saying things in a French accent"

Cameron Brink's mother shares an Instagram story recalling the Brinks' NBA Paris trip (Image via Instagram/@mbain1)

Brink, who repped the WNBA at Paris along with A'ja Wilson, stole the show with her courtside appearance with Birkin and New Balance standing to gain most from her show-stealing look as Victor Wembanyama and Co. split their season series against the Indiana Pacers in Paris.

Cameron Brink explores other facets of her life as she recovers from injury

Brink, who is on the path to recovery from an ACL tear that disrupted her WNBA rookie season, has utilized her time away from basketball to develop herself as one of the most marketable athletes in the sport. The LA Sparks player is definitely on track to earn much more money with her endorsement deals and appearances, in comparison to what she stands to earn for her on-court activities.

Cameron Brink with Aaron Nesmith at NBA Paris - Source: Getty

The former Stanford star is set to make a return to the WNBA and Unrivaled in the upcoming seasons and with the LA Sparks making some big moves, Brink might just be returning to a team that looks unrecognizable from the one she left when she was injured. If the star wing is able to get up to speed quickly, Cameron Brink could make her playoff debut in 2025 and boost her image further.

