Cameron Brink Stats Tonight (May 10): How did Sparks rookie fare in debut encounter with WNBA legend Diana Taurasi?

Cameron Brink and the Los Angeles Sparks made it two wins in two as they put the finishing touches to their 2024 pre-season campaign with a resounding victory over the Diana Taurasi-led Phoenix Mercury. Despite playing less than eight minutes, Brink proved once again why she's the No. 2 overall WNBA draft pick by delivering yet another impactful performance.

Brink showed the composure of someone beyond her age, as she racked up seven points, four rebounds and two assists, while making 3-3 of her shots from the floor.

Dearica Hamby and Zia Cooke were unstoppable for the Sparks, combining for a whopping 42 points in the victory. Both players ended the game with an impressive 21 points apiece.

Lexie Brown and Aari McDonald came off the bench to provide additional spark for the Sparks. Brown ended the game with 10 points, while McDonald added 11 points in the winning effort.

Even though the Mercury fell short, Diana Taurasi, playing her 20th season in the WNBA, was a bright spot on the court, recording 13 points, one assist, two steals and one rebound in just 21 minutes.

Unlike her fellow rookies Caitlin Clark and Angel Reese, Cameron Brink has made it two out of two wins at the start of her professional career.

Cameron Brink ready to spark a new era in LA

Although it was just preseason, Brink has already made a strong impression. Her performance underlined her potential as one of the players to look out for this year.

Across two games, Brink is averaging 9.0 points, 3.5 rebounds, 2.0 assists and 1.0 block in around 14.5 minutes per game. Brink has flashed all the things the Sparks would want to see from her, playing with and around Dearica Hamby and Zia Cooke this season.

While Brink is still finding her footing in the WNBA, there's no doubt she will reach even greater heights in the professional league.

The two-time Pac-12 Player of the Year was in the thick of things and has sent out a real statement of intent about what she can bring to this team this season, so the rest of the WNBA better watch out.

Having missed the postseason for three consecutive years, the Sparks should be full of confidence after an impressive preseason as they look to end their trophy drought with the arrival of Cameron Brink.