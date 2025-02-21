Chennedy Carter drops 2-word reaction as she gears up for big weekend in China

Chennedy Carter, one of the top remaining free agents in the WNBA market, is enjoying a highly productive season for Wuhan Shengfan in the Women's Chinese Basketball Association. Despite being the top scorer for the Chicago Sky, the franchise declined to extend her a qualifying offer. She has since showcased her value in the China, averaging over 31 points a game in the WCBA.

Ad

Carter's incredible run of form has earned her an All-Star selection in China, and the she took to Instagram to share her excitement about participating in the All-Star weekend festivities at Hangzhou.

"The biggest" posted Chennedy Carter, flaunting her All-Star season in the WCBA.

Chennedy Carter's post about her participation at the WCBA's All-Star Weekend - Sources: Instagram

Carter, who has had a troubled WNBA career, appears to be enjoying the stardom that has come her way in China and is embracing her first All-Star appearance in a major professional league. The former No.4 pick from 2020, has faced major disciplinary concerns and already missed an entire season in her young WNBA career after being waived by the Los Angeles Sparks in 2022.

Ad

Trending

The Chicago Sky camp suggested that her dressing room presence has led to them not renewing her contract, making the road back to the WNBA tough for Chennedy Carter, with three separate teams practically having given up on her. However, the young guard must be hopeful that her explosive scoring performances in the WCBA will not go unnoticed and that somebody will afford her another chance to pursue her professional career on home turf.

Ad

Chennedy Carter had previously abandoned her team overseas owing to "homesickness"

Carter's success in China and celebration of her time in China demonstrate personal growth, as she had previously left an overseas commitment in Turkey due to homesickness in 2020. This could be seen as something positive by teams considering signing her ahead of the WNBA's tip-off in May.

Chennedy Carter during her rookie season with the Atlanta Dream - Source: Getty

Chennedy Carter has shown patience and has demonstrated she can still deliver at the highest level after her hiatus from the league in 2023. In 2020, she had become the youngest player in WNBA history to score 30 points in a game, certainly possesses bags of pure scoring talent, and teams could do much worse than giving "Hollywood" another shot in the league.

Carter's controversial past, including an incident where she wanted to fight a teammate, raises red flags about her temperament and attitude as a team player. However, her individual skill is undeniable, and the right environment could potentially birth a star in the WNBA.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback