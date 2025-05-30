Chicago Sky coach Tyler Marsh melts wife Kiara’s heart with heartfelt tribute

Tyler Marsh celebrated his wife Kiara Marsh's birthday and sent her a heartfelt message. On Thursday, the Chicago Sky coach uploaded a photo of them together on his Instagram story, while appreciating Kiara for her contributions to their family. Tyler wrote in the caption of the post:

"Happy Birthday, my love! Thankfully for all that you are & all that you do. You make everyone around you better."

After coming across her husband's heartwarming message, Kiara reposted it to her Instagram story on Friday with a caption that read:

"Thank you, my love."

Kiara Marsh's IG story (via @iamlowkey/Instagram)

Kiara Marsh turned 36 years old this month. She also celebrated her special day by posting a picture of herself on X (formerly Twitter).

"💋36. Blessed to see ya," she captioned it.

Tyler and Kiara Marsh have been married for five years after tying the knot on June 24, 2019. The couple celebrated their fifth anniversary last year and also have a son together, Jaxxon Marsh, who was born in September 2022.

Tyler Marsh celebrates first career win as head coach in the WNBA

Last season, the Chicago Sky announced Tyler Marsh as their new head coach after parting ways with Teresa Weatherspoon. The Sky clinched their first win of the 2025 season on Thursday. The team won 97-92 against the Dallas Wings at Wintrust Arena, to hand Marsh his first career win as a head coach in the league.

Sky veteran Elizabeth Williams, who contributed four points, two rebounds and one assist, hailed Marsh after the game. She shared the team's Instagram post celebrating the milestone to her IG story while tagging Marsh's handle along with fire emojis.

"@tmarsh12 🔥🔥🔥," Williams captioned it.

On seeing the tag, Tyler Marsh quickly reposted it to his Instagram story. The Sky coach also reshared a video by the team showing Chicago players celebrating the victory in the locker room as they poured water on him.

Tyler Marsh's IG story (via @trmarsh12/Instagram)

The Chicago Sky now sit 11th in the standings with a 1-4 record. They will look to build on their latest win and hope that this will be the start of positive results in the league.

