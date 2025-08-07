Chicago Sky Injury Report: Angel Reese's absence looms large vs Atlanta Dream (August 7)

The Chicago Sky are set to take on the red-hot Atlanta Dream on Thursday as part of the WNBA’s three-game schedule, marking the fourth and final meeting between the two squads this season. The Dream have won all three previous matchups by margins of 18, 13 and 37 points.

Since July, the Sky have been in a steep slide, recently snapping an eight-game losing streak with a 78-64 victory over the Washington Mystics on Tuesday.

However, they head into the Dream matchup still undermanned, with All-Star Angel Reese sidelined due to a lingering back injury.

Reese hasn’t played since the team’s final game of July and is set to miss her fourth straight game in August. The Sky will be without her team-leading averages of 14.2 points and 12.6 rebounds per contest.

Chicago is also dealing with more injuries in the backcourt. Courtney Vandersloot has been out since tearing her ACL in June, and Ariel Atkins is listed as day-to-day ahead of Thursday’s game, per Chicago State of Mind. Atkins suited up on Tuesday and finished with 15 points and five assists.

Rookie guard Hailey Van Lith, who logged less than a minute of play on Tuesday, is also probable. The former TCU guard has only recorded one double-digit scoring game this year and averaged 3.6 points and 1.9 assists across seven appearances in July.

The Sky will have Kamilla Cardoso in action. She’s posting 12.6 points and 8.3 rebounds per game this season.

Chicago comes into the matchup with one of the worst records in the WNBA, sitting at 8-21, which ranks third from the bottom. Only the 8-22 Dallas Wings and the 5-23 Connecticut Sun trail them in the standings.

Meanwhile, the Atlanta Dream come into Thursday riding a three-game winning streak. The Dream are led by Allisha Gray, who is averaging 18.7 points per game, Rhyne Howard with 16.5 and Brionna Jones adding 13.0.

How to watch Chicago Sky vs Atlanta Dream

Tip-off for the Chicago Sky vs. Atlanta Dream game is set for 8 p.m. ET on Friday at Wintrust Arena in Chicago, Illinois. The game will air live on Prime Video, with local broadcasts available on The U, WCIU and PeachtreeTV.

Fans can also stream the action via WNBA League Pass and FuboTV, though regional restrictions may apply and subscriptions are required.

