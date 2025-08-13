Chicago Sky Injury Report: Will Angel Reese play vs cellar-dwelling Connecticut Sun? (Aug. 13)

The Chicago Sky will face the struggling Connecticut Sun on Wednesday as part of the WNBA’s four-game slate, marking their second of four matchups this season. Chicago took the first meeting by 12 points.
Since July, the Sky have been in a major slump, managing just one win in their last 11 games. They entered this contest after a 92-70 blowout loss to the shorthanded Indiana Fever.
They remain short-handed heading into the Sun matchup, with All-Star Angel Reese still sidelined by a lingering back injury. Reese hasn’t seen action since the team’s final game in July.
Her absence is significant, as she leads the team with 14.2 points and 12.6 rebounds per game. Courtney Vandersloot, who has been out since tearing her ACL in June, will also miss the game. Guards Hailey Van Lith and Ariel Atkins are listed as probable for Wednesday’s game. Chicago will have Kamilla Cardoso available, who’s averaging 12.4 points and 8.4 rebounds per contest this season.
Since Reese’s injury, Elizabeth Williams has been the Sky’s top scorer at 12.8 ppg, followed by Cardoso with 12.0 ppg, Atkins with 10.3 ppg and Rachel Banham with 10.0 ppg.
The Sky come in with one of the league’s worst records at 8-23, second from the bottom. The Sun, holding the worst mark at 5-26, have dropped five straight. A major issue for Chicago has been its backcourt, as no player outside Vandersloot is averaging at least five assists per game.
Following the loss to Indiana, Banham said missing key players has cost the team its identity and stressed the need to adapt.
"We truly need everybody,” she said after the loss to the Fever (per Sky beat reporter Karli Bell).
“You see it when anyone went down, that we need everybody. We each play such a big role on this team individually. But we've dealt with this all season. We need to find a way to be tough and play through that."
How to watch Chicago Sky vs. Connecticut Sun
Tip-off is set for 7 p.m. ET on Wednesday at Mohegan Sun Arena in Uncasville, Connecticut. Local broadcasts will air on NBC Sports Boston, NBC CT, The U and WCIU.
Fans can also stream the game on WNBA League Pass and FuboTV, though regional restrictions may apply and subscriptions are required.