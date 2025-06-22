  • home icon
  • WNBA
  • NBA
  • Chicago Sky vs Atlanta Dream predicted starting lineups and depth charts for June 22 | 2025 WNBA Season

Chicago Sky vs Atlanta Dream predicted starting lineups and depth charts for June 22 | 2025 WNBA Season

By Arian Kashyap
Published Jun 22, 2025 08:26 GMT
Chicago Sky vs Atlanta Dream predicted starting lineups and depth charts for June 22 | 2025 WNBA Season (Source: Imagn)
Chicago Sky vs Atlanta Dream predicted starting lineups and depth charts for June 22 | 2025 WNBA Season (Source: Imagn)

The Chicago Sky will travel to Georgia on Sunday to face the Atlanta Dream at the Gateway Center. This will be their second meeting, with their last game resulting in an 88-70 win for the Dream in the Commissioner's Cup.

Ad

Chicago heads south to play their second game in two days, having faced the Phoenix Mercury at home on Saturday. The Sky suffered a heavy 107-86 defeat and will face the Dream after a two-game losing streak. On the other hand, Atlanta beat the Washington Mystics by a single point on Saturday and will look to build on that momentum.

Despite contrasting fortunes this season, the Eastern Conference game holds huge promise as both teams have their agendas. The Dream (9-4) sits fourth in the standings, and a victory would see them widen the gap to fifth-place Seattle (8-5). Alternatively, the Sky (3-9) are in the 11th seed but could leapfrog the 10th-placed Sparks (4-10) with a win.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

In terms of players, Allisha Gray will look to continue her fine form for the Dream, while Rhyne Howard will look to replicate her 36-point performance from her previous meeting against the Sky.

Angel Reese will be looking to bounce back after a dismal performance against the Mercury as well. The forward didn't feature in the fourth quarter after recording nine points and two rebounds.

Chicago Sky vs. Atlanta Dream: injury report

Ad

Chicago Sky injury report

The Sky's injury report for the Dream game features Morriah Jefferson (leg) and Courtney Vandersloot (ACL).

Atlanta Dream injury report

According to their latest injury report, the Dream will enter the game against the Sky with a healthy roster.

Chicago Sky vs. Atlanta Dream: starting lineups and depth chart

Chicago Sky predicted starting lineup and depth chart

Ad

The Sky starting five should see Ariel Atkins and Kia Nurse as the guards, Rebecca Allen and Angel Reese as the forwards, while Kamilla Cardoso will be the designated center.

Position Starters2nd3rd
PGAriel AtkinsRachel Banham
SGKia NurseHailey Van Lith
SFRebecca AllenMichaela OnyenwereMaddy Westbeld
PFAngel Reese
CKamilla CardosoElizabeth Williams


Ad

Atlanta Dream predicted starting lineup and depth chart

The home team should start with Jordin Canada, Allisah Gray, Rhyne Howard, Brionna Jones and Brittney Griner for their game against the Sky.

Position Starters2nd3rd
PGJordin CanadaTe-Hina PaoPaoShatori Walker-Kimbrough
SGAllisha GrayMaya Caldwell
SFRhyne HowardNia CofferyTaylor Thierry
PFBrionna JonesNaz Hillmon
CBrittney Griner


About the author
Arian Kashyap

Arian Kashyap

Twitter icon

Arian Kashyap is a basketball journalist at Sportskeeda with over two years of experience at Essentially Sports and Spice Bite and a Bachelor's in Physical Education and Sports Sciences.

Arian's favorite team is the Miami Heat and it’s mainly down to Dwyane Wade being his favorite player of all time. Arian loved how explosive Wade was as a player and he had all the attributes, whether that be shooting, defending or passing. Arian really liked how he won titles both with and without a dynasty behind him.

Arian has also worked with Bhaichung Bhutia Football Schools and was the manager for a Delhi-based women’s team called Garwhal Untied. Garwhal won the Delhi league and were runners-up during his tenure.

Arian has judged essay writing competitions for the Commonwealth Students Welfare Group of India in 2023 and was a part of the U-14 team for the Bhaichung Bhutia Football Schools academy that qualified for the AIFF Round in 2023.

When not working or watching sports, Arian likes riding his motorcycle and reading.

Know More

Quick Links

Edited by Dipayan Moitra
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications