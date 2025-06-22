Chicago Sky vs Atlanta Dream predicted starting lineups and depth charts for June 22 | 2025 WNBA Season

The Chicago Sky will travel to Georgia on Sunday to face the Atlanta Dream at the Gateway Center. This will be their second meeting, with their last game resulting in an 88-70 win for the Dream in the Commissioner's Cup.

Chicago heads south to play their second game in two days, having faced the Phoenix Mercury at home on Saturday. The Sky suffered a heavy 107-86 defeat and will face the Dream after a two-game losing streak. On the other hand, Atlanta beat the Washington Mystics by a single point on Saturday and will look to build on that momentum.

Despite contrasting fortunes this season, the Eastern Conference game holds huge promise as both teams have their agendas. The Dream (9-4) sits fourth in the standings, and a victory would see them widen the gap to fifth-place Seattle (8-5). Alternatively, the Sky (3-9) are in the 11th seed but could leapfrog the 10th-placed Sparks (4-10) with a win.

In terms of players, Allisha Gray will look to continue her fine form for the Dream, while Rhyne Howard will look to replicate her 36-point performance from her previous meeting against the Sky.

Angel Reese will be looking to bounce back after a dismal performance against the Mercury as well. The forward didn't feature in the fourth quarter after recording nine points and two rebounds.

Chicago Sky vs. Atlanta Dream: injury report

Chicago Sky injury report

The Sky's injury report for the Dream game features Morriah Jefferson (leg) and Courtney Vandersloot (ACL).

Atlanta Dream injury report

According to their latest injury report, the Dream will enter the game against the Sky with a healthy roster.

Chicago Sky vs. Atlanta Dream: starting lineups and depth chart

Chicago Sky predicted starting lineup and depth chart

The Sky starting five should see Ariel Atkins and Kia Nurse as the guards, Rebecca Allen and Angel Reese as the forwards, while Kamilla Cardoso will be the designated center.

Position Starters 2nd 3rd PG Ariel Atkins Rachel Banham SG Kia Nurse Hailey Van Lith SF Rebecca Allen Michaela Onyenwere Maddy Westbeld PF Angel Reese C Kamilla Cardoso Elizabeth Williams







Atlanta Dream predicted starting lineup and depth chart

The home team should start with Jordin Canada, Allisah Gray, Rhyne Howard, Brionna Jones and Brittney Griner for their game against the Sky.

Position Starters 2nd 3rd PG Jordin Canada Te-Hina PaoPao Shatori Walker-Kimbrough SG Allisha Gray Maya Caldwell SF Rhyne Howard Nia Coffery Taylor Thierry PF Brionna Jones Naz Hillmon C Brittney Griner







