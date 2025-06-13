Chicago Sky vs Atlanta Dream Prediction and Betting Tips - June 13 | 2025 WNBA season

The Chicago Sky will continue a three-game road trip with a game against the Atlanta Dream on Friday. Chicago started the away-from-home stretch with an 85-66 beatdown at the hands of the New York Liberty three nights ago. The struggling Sky hope to bounce back sans Courtney Vandersloot, who is out for the season due to a torn right ACL.
Meanwhile, the Dream look to sustain their impressive stretch after a stuttering start. After going 1-2 to start the season Atlanta has found its groove, going 5-1 in its last six games. Allisha Gray, Brionna Jones, Brittney Griner and Rhyne Howard will try to extend Chicago’s misery.
Chicago Sky vs Atlanta Dream Preview, Predicted Starting Lineups, Betting Tips and Prediction
Moneyline: Sky (+550) vs. Dream (-800)
Odds: Sky (+12.5) vs. Dream (-12.5)
Total (O/U): Sky (o159.5 -110) vs. Dream (u159.5 -110)
Editor’s Note: The odds could change closer to the game. The odds listed were as per available information at the time of writing.
Chicago Sky vs Atlanta Dream preview
Courtney Vandersloot’s season-ending injury has caused even more disarray in the Chicago Sky play. Without their floor general, coach Tyler Marsh’s team suffered back-to-back blowout losses.
Rachel Banham took over as the starting point guard against the Liberty but lacked control of the team’s offense. Chicago’s 19.0 turnovers per game is already the worst team in the WNBA. Angel Reese is averaging more errors (3.9 TOV) than assists (2.8 APG). If the Sky can’t stop coughing up the ball often, they will find it tough to bounce back with a win.
On the other hand, the Atlanta Dream is one of the best in the WNBA in taking care of the ball, averaging 13.4 TOV, second-best in the league. They have also been humming on offense despite Rhyne Howard’s inconsistencies.
If they don’t get complacent, they should take care of business at home.
Chicago Sky vs Atlanta Dream predicted starting lineups
Sky
PG: Rachel Banham | SG: Ariel Atkinds | SF: Rebecca Allen | PF: Angel Reese | C: Kamilla Cardoso
Dream
PG: Jordin Canada | SG: Allisha Gray | SF: Rhyne Howard | PF: Brionna Jones | C: Brittney Griner
Chicago Sky vs Atlanta Dream betting tips
Rhyne Howard had a three-point outing against the Indiana Fever on Tuesday. The streak-shooting star could blast out of the slump while facing Chicago’s porous defense. Howard likely tops her 17.5 (O/U) points prop.
Angel Reese remains an excellent rebounder despite her faltering offense. Going up against the 6-foot-9 Brittney Griner, the Chi Barbie might not top his 11.5 (O/U) rebounding props.
Chicago Sky vs Atlanta Dream prediction
Per WNBA stats, the Sky have the second-worst offense and defense in the league. Without Courtney Vandersloot, they have had no rhythm to their offense. They will likely lose to the in-form Dream and fail to cover the +12.5 spread.