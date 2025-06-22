Chicago Sky vs Atlanta Dream Prediction and Betting Tips - June 22 | 2025 WNBA Season

The Chicago Sky vs. Atlanta Dream matchup is one of five WNBA games scheduled on Sunday. This will be the second of four meetings between these Eastern Conference teams this season. Back on June 13, the Dream defeated the Sky 88-70.
Chicago Sky vs. Atlanta Dream Preview, Prediction, Predicted Starting Lineups, and Betting Tips
Moneyline: Sky (+950) vs. Dream (-1700)
Spread: Sky (+15.5) vs. Dream (-15.5)
Total (O/U): Sky -110 (o159.5) vs. Dream -110 (u159.5)
Editor's note: The odds could change closer to the game. The odds listed were as per available information at the time of writing.
Chicago Sky vs. Atlanta Dream preview
Heading into this game, the Sky (3-9) are coming off back-to-back losses. After suffering a 79-72 setback to the Washington Mystics this past Tuesday, Chicago was blown out by the Phoenix Mercury 107-86 four days later. Kamilla Cardoso and Michaela Onyenwere scored 17 points apiece in the Sky's 21-point loss.
Meanwhile, the Dream (9-4) have won four of their last five games. On Friday, they staved off the Washington Mystics to secure a 92-91 win. Allisha Gray had 18 points, two rebounds, and two blocks in this contest.
Chicago Sky vs. Atlanta Dream predicted starting lineups
Sky
PG: Ariel Atkins | SG: Kia Nurse | SF: Rebecca Allen | PF: Angel Reese | C: Kamilla Cardoso
Dream
PG: Allisha Gray | SG: Jordin Canada | SF: Rhyne Howard | PF: Brionna Jones | C: Brittney Griner
Chicago Sky vs. Atlanta Dream betting tips
Ariel Atkins' point total is set at 11.5, which is below her season average of 12.6 points per game. Atkins had 13 points, two rebounds, and four assists in the blowout loss to the Mercury.
Rhyne Howard's point total is set at 17.5, which is above her season average of 16.9 points per outing. In the win over the Mystics on Friday, Howard had 13 points on 3-for-11 shooting from the field.
Chicago Sky vs. Atlanta Dream prediction
The Dream are heavily favored to win over the Sky in this home game on Sunday. Chicago has struggled to stay competitive in their first 12 games, while Atlanta has proven to be a formidable squad in the Eastern Conference this season.