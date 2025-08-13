Chicago Sky vs Connecticut Sun prediction and betting tips - Aug 13 | 2025 WNBA Season

The Chicago Sky will travel eastward on Wednesday to face the Connecticut Sun at the Mohegan Sun Arena. This will be their second meeting this term, with the Sky winning 78-66 in the last game.

Ad

Both teams come into this matchup after suffering defeats in their most recent games. The Sky experienced a 92-70 loss to the Indiana Fever, while the Sun fell 74-57 to the Golden State Valkyries. Additionally, both teams have similar records over their last 10 games. Connecticut has won two and lost eight, while the Sky has won one and lost nine.

In terms of the standings, the two teams lie at the bottom of the pile. The Sky (8-23) is second from the bottom in 12th. Meanwhile, the Sun (5-26) have the worst record in the WNBA and are in 13th place.

Ad

Trending

Chicago Sky vs. Connecticut Sun game details and odds

The Eastern Conference game between the Sky and the Sun is scheduled for tip-off at 7:00 p.m. ET (4:00 p.m. ET). Local fans can follow the action live on NBC Sports Boston, NBC CT, The U and WCIU networks. Viewers online can live stream the game by purchasing the WNBA League Pass on WNBA.com.

Ad

Here are the odds for the game at the time of writing:

Team Spread Total (o/u) Moneyline Chicago Sky +2.5 o159.5 (-105) +130 Connecticut Sun -2.5 u159.5 (-115) -150

Ad

Note: Odds are subject to change closer to tip-off.

Chicago Sky vs. Connecticut Sun preview

The Chicago Sky faced a challenging stretch in July, winning only two games while losing eight. This difficult performance continued into August, as the team won just one game and lost four out of their first five. After suffering back-to-back losses, the Sky are hopeful of securing a few wins, but they seem to be on track to become a lottery team.

Ad

Angel Reese continues to be their best performer this term, averaging a double-double figure. The forward has recorded 14.2 points and 12.6 rebounds per game, while featuring in 23 of her team's 31 games. Ariel Atkins has been a valuable supporting player for Reese, averaging 13.5 points per game and 3.5 assists per game.

On the other hand, the Sun enters this game with the longest losing streak in the W. The team has lost five games in a row, with their last win coming against the reigning champions at the start of this month. On the road for their last four games, Connecticut will hope to break its losing streak with a win at home.

Ad

In terms of their performances, Tina Charles has been their leading scorer. The veteran has recorded 15.9 points and 5.8 rebounds per game, and started 29 of her team's 31 games. Marina Mabrey has also been a consistent performer, recording 14.9 points and 3.4 assists per game when available.

The Chicago Sky's injury report features four players, including Angel Reese (back), Hailey Van Lith (ankle), Ariel Atkins (leg) and Courtney Vandersloot (ACL). In their absence, the following team should start the game:

Ad

Position Starter PG Kia Nurse SG Rachel Banham SF Michaela Oyenwere PF Kamila Cardoso C Elizabeth Williams

Ad

The Connecticut Sun could be without Charles, who is listed as day-to-day on the injury list. In her absence, the Sun starting five should include the following.

Position Starter PG Bria Hartley SG Leila Lacan SF Marina Mabrey PF Aneesha Morrow C Olivia Nelson-Ododa

Ad

Chicago Sky vs. Connecticut Sun betting tips

In Angel Reese and Ariel Atkins' absence, Rachel Banham should be the favored pick for bettors from the Sky's roster. She offers odds of -130 for over 9.5 points scored, which is a great return considering she recorded 18 and 11 points in the last two games.

Marina Mabrey will lead the Connecticut Sun in Tina Charles' absence. She offers odds of +100 for over 14.5 scored, which can be hit with Atkins missing from the Sky's backcourt.

Ad

Chicago Sky vs. Connecticut Sun predictions

The Chicago Sky will be hopeful of earning their second win of the month on Wednesday and will be confident of their chances given the Sun's current form. However, Connecticut has the home advantage and should be able to cause an upset in Angel Reese's absence.

Our prediction: Sun win

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Arian Kashyap Arian Kashyap is a basketball journalist at Sportskeeda with over two years of experience at Essentially Sports and Spice Bite and a Bachelor's in Physical Education and Sports Sciences.



Arian's favorite team is the Miami Heat and it’s mainly down to Dwyane Wade being his favorite player of all time. Arian loved how explosive Wade was as a player and he had all the attributes, whether that be shooting, defending or passing. Arian really liked how he won titles both with and without a dynasty behind him.



Arian has also worked with Bhaichung Bhutia Football Schools and was the manager for a Delhi-based women’s team called Garwhal Untied. Garwhal won the Delhi league and were runners-up during his tenure.



Arian has judged essay writing competitions for the Commonwealth Students Welfare Group of India in 2023 and was a part of the U-14 team for the Bhaichung Bhutia Football Schools academy that qualified for the AIFF Round in 2023.



When not working or watching sports, Arian likes riding his motorcycle and reading. Know More