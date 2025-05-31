Chicago Sky vs Dallas Wings Prediction and Betting Tips - May 31 | 2025 WNBA season

The Dallas Wings host the Chicago Sky on Saturday for the second of their back-to-back encounters. The Sky previously clinched a 92-97 victory against the Wings on Thursday.

The upcoming contest is scheduled to tip off at 8 p.m. ET on Saturday at College Park Center in Arlington, Texas. It will be broadcast locally on The U and KFAA, and can also be streamed live on FuboTV or via the WNBA League Pass.

Chicago Sky vs Dallas Wings odds

Moneyline: Sky (+105) vs Wings (-112)

Spread: Sky (+1.5) vs Wings (-1.5)

Total (O/U): -110 (o173.5) / -110 (u173.5)

Note: The odds are subject to change before tipoff.

Chicago Sky vs Dallas Wings preview

Chicago kicked off its 2025 campaign with four straight losses before clinching its first win against the Wings on Thursday. They stand third-last in the league with a 1-4 record. Dallas also debuted its season with four straight losses and is tied with the Connecticut Sun for the last spot in the standings with a 1-5 record.

Kamilla Cardoso led the Sky's victory charge on Thursday with 23 points, eight rebounds, one assist and a steal. Meanwhile, Arike Ogunbowale tallied 37 points, five rebounds, seven assists and a steal to lead the Wings' losing effort in the game.

Chicago has Hailey Van Lith listed as questionable for the upcoming contest while Ajsa Sivka is out for the season. On the other hand, Dallas will be without Paige Bueckers and Lou Lopez Senechal, while Tyasha Harris is questionable to play.

Chicago Sky vs Dallas Wings predicted starting lineups

Sky

G - Courtney Vandersloot | G - Kia Nurse | G - Ariel Atkins | F - Angel Reese | C - Kamilla Cardoso

Wings

G - Arike Ogunbowale | G - DiJonai Carrington | F - NaLyssa Smith | F - Maddy Siegrist | C - Myisha Hines-Allen

Note: The starting lineups could still change ahead of tipoff.

Chicago Sky vs Dallas Wings betting tips

Angel Reese is expected to log under 11.5 points in the contest. She's averaging 9.2 points this season and is coming off a six-point performance against the Wings on Thursday.

Meanwhile, Arike Ogunbowale could record over 2.5 rebounds. She has crossed the mark in her last three outings, grabbing five boards against the Sky in their previous meeting.

Chicago Sky vs Dallas Wings prediction

Similar to their previous encounter, the upcoming contest is expected to be a close battle. However, Paige Buecker's absence could give the Sky the edge to come out with their second straight win over the Wings on Saturday, albeit in a toughly-contested matchup.

