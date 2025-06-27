Chicago Sky vs Golden State Valkyries Prediction and Betting Tips - June 27 | 2025 WNBA season

The Chicago Sky visit the Golden State Valkyries at Chase Center in one of five WNBA games scheduled for Friday. This will be the first Sky-Valkyries game. Angel Reese and Co. have struggled lately, losing six of their last eight games.
Meanwhile, the Valkyries have come to life, winning five of their last seven games. They also came close to defeating the New York Liberty on Wednesday before losing 81-78. Following the loss, Golden State is seventh (7-7) in the standings, three games ahead of the Sky (4-10), in 11th.
Chicago Sky vs Golden State Valkyries Preview, Prediction, Starting Lineups and Betting Tips
The Valkyries-Sky game is scheduled to tip off at 10 p.m. ET on Wednesday. Fans can catch the live broadcast on ION. The game can also be streamed with FuboTV or WNBA League Pass.
Moneyline: Sky (+310) vs Valkyries (-400)
Odds: Sky (+8.5) vs. Valkyries (-8.5)
Total (O/U): Sky -110 (o156.5) vs. Valkyries -110 (u156.5)
Editor's note: The odds could change closer to tipoff, as the odds listed are based on available information at the time of writing.
Chicago Sky vs Golden State Valkyries Preview
The Valkyries host the Sky at Chase Center on Friday. The Valkyries are coming off a heartbreaking 81-78 loss to the New York Liberty but has done well to have a .500 record after 14 games.
Meanwhile, the Sky won their last game, defeating the LA Sparks 97-86. It was a big night for Angel Reese, who recorded 18 points, 17 rebounds, six assists and four steals. Kamilla Cardoso was also key, with 27 points, seven rebounds and three assists.
With Cardoso joining the Brazil national team, the Sky will rely on Reese to lift a heavier load against Golden State. Meanwhile, the Valkyries will hang their hopes on Kayla Thornton, who's averaging 14.9 points and 7.1 rebounds per game.
Chicago Sky vs Golden State Valkyries Predicted Starting Lineup
Valkyries
PG: Tiffany Hayes | SG: Veronica Burton | SF: Kayla Thornton | PF: Stephanie Talbot | C: Monique Billings
Sky
PG: Rachel Banham | SG: Ariel Atkins | SF: Rebecca Allen | PF: Angel Reese | C: Elizabeth Williams
Chicago Sky vs Golden State Valkyries Betting Tips
Ariel Atkins’ points prop for Friday’s game is set to 13.5, which is just a touch below her season average of 13.9 ppg. Atkins has struggled in June, failing to score more than 13 points in seven of eight games. She will likely struggle to surpass the mark against Golden State, so bet on the under.
Meanwhile, Kayla Thornton’s points total vs. the Sky sits at 14.5, which is also just below her points average of 14.9 this season. The Valkyries guard has scored more than 14 points in six of her last seven games. She's likely to surpass the mark against Chicago, so bet on the over.
Chicago Sky vs Golden State Valkyries Prediction
The Valkyries are favored to win Friday’s game at home. They continue to surprise, grabbing a .500 record just a couple of months after their debut.
While the Sky have much quality on their roster, they could struggle to keep pace with Golden State. It's expected to be a low-scoring game, with the points total staying below 156.5.
Our prediction: The Valkyries to win