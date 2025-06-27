Chicago Sky vs Golden State Valkyries Prediction and Betting Tips - June 27 | 2025 WNBA season

The Chicago Sky visit the Golden State Valkyries at Chase Center in one of five WNBA games scheduled for Friday. This will be the first Sky-Valkyries game. Angel Reese and Co. have struggled lately, losing six of their last eight games.

Meanwhile, the Valkyries have come to life, winning five of their last seven games. They also came close to defeating the New York Liberty on Wednesday before losing 81-78. Following the loss, Golden State is seventh (7-7) in the standings, three games ahead of the Sky (4-10), in 11th.

Chicago Sky vs Golden State Valkyries Preview, Prediction, Starting Lineups and Betting Tips

The Valkyries-Sky game is scheduled to tip off at 10 p.m. ET on Wednesday. Fans can catch the live broadcast on ION. The game can also be streamed with FuboTV or WNBA League Pass.

Trending

Moneyline: Sky (+310) vs Valkyries (-400)

Odds: Sky (+8.5) vs. Valkyries (-8.5)

Total (O/U): Sky -110 (o156.5) vs. Valkyries -110 (u156.5)

Editor's note: The odds could change closer to tipoff, as the odds listed are based on available information at the time of writing.

Chicago Sky vs Golden State Valkyries Preview

Expand Tweet

The Valkyries host the Sky at Chase Center on Friday. The Valkyries are coming off a heartbreaking 81-78 loss to the New York Liberty but has done well to have a .500 record after 14 games.

Meanwhile, the Sky won their last game, defeating the LA Sparks 97-86. It was a big night for Angel Reese, who recorded 18 points, 17 rebounds, six assists and four steals. Kamilla Cardoso was also key, with 27 points, seven rebounds and three assists.

With Cardoso joining the Brazil national team, the Sky will rely on Reese to lift a heavier load against Golden State. Meanwhile, the Valkyries will hang their hopes on Kayla Thornton, who's averaging 14.9 points and 7.1 rebounds per game.

Chicago Sky vs Golden State Valkyries Predicted Starting Lineup

Valkyries

PG: Tiffany Hayes | SG: Veronica Burton | SF: Kayla Thornton | PF: Stephanie Talbot | C: Monique Billings

Sky

PG: Rachel Banham | SG: Ariel Atkins | SF: Rebecca Allen | PF: Angel Reese | C: Elizabeth Williams

Chicago Sky vs Golden State Valkyries Betting Tips

Expand Tweet

Ariel Atkins’ points prop for Friday’s game is set to 13.5, which is just a touch below her season average of 13.9 ppg. Atkins has struggled in June, failing to score more than 13 points in seven of eight games. She will likely struggle to surpass the mark against Golden State, so bet on the under.

Meanwhile, Kayla Thornton’s points total vs. the Sky sits at 14.5, which is also just below her points average of 14.9 this season. The Valkyries guard has scored more than 14 points in six of her last seven games. She's likely to surpass the mark against Chicago, so bet on the over.

Chicago Sky vs Golden State Valkyries Prediction

The Valkyries are favored to win Friday’s game at home. They continue to surprise, grabbing a .500 record just a couple of months after their debut.

While the Sky have much quality on their roster, they could struggle to keep pace with Golden State. It's expected to be a low-scoring game, with the points total staying below 156.5.

Our prediction: The Valkyries to win

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Sameer Khan Sameer is an esports and gaming journalist at Sportskeeda who covers a diverse range of topics. He is currently pursuing a BSc degree from BITS, but his love for video games pushed him to pursue a gaming journalism career. He relies on diligent research and fact-checking to deliver top-notch content. He has previously worked in the hospitality sector with the Oberoi Group.



Sameer’s gaming journey began with Rockstar Games’ GTA franchise, specifically

Grand Theft Auto: Vice City Stories. He strongly prefers multiplayer games, with FPS being his favorite genre, and has devoted 6K+ hours to CS:GO! However, he also dabbles in open-world, story-based games from time to time. Solo RPGs like Horizon Forbidden West hold a soft spot in his heart, and he would readily drop in it given a Jumanji-type scenario.



Sameer makes sure to follow Counter-Strike and Valorant esports tournaments, as he believes that watching a game being played at the highest level can be highly educational. He derives inspiration from Tarik's meteoric rise to become one of the biggest FPS streamers in the world following the release of Valorant.



Outside of work, you can find Sameer playing football or cheering for FC Barcelona. He also likes to read and write poetry. Know More