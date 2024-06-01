Chicago Sky vs Indiana Fever: Starting Lineups and Depth Charts | 2024 WNBA Season (June 1)

For the first time in WNBA history, the two best and most sought-after rookies will go head-to-head. Caitlin Clark’s Indiana Fever against Angel Reese’s Chicago Sky. The rivalry dates back to their competitive college days and the two fanbases have already exchanged plenty of messages on social media. There’s a genuine competition here, and that’s what makes this weekend’s matchup so exciting.

Hosts Fever (1-8) come into this game as one of the worst form sides in the league. They have lost three league games in a row, most recently 88-103 at home to the Storm. Their only win came on May 25, when they beat the Sparks 73-78.

They've been especially poor at home this season, with only zero wins in their four league games at Gainbridge Fieldhouse this term. Pressure is piling up and a win against Sky could help spur the Fever into an upturn of form heading into a tricky period.

Meanwhile, the feeling is a lot better in Chicago. They secured a massive win on Thursday, beating the Sparks 83-73 at home. They have won three and lost three games so far, with two of those victories coming on the road.

Despite missing their star rookie Kamilla Cardoso, who will make her debut today, the Sky have gotten off to a strong start and they’ll hope to keep the good times rolling on this occasion.

Chicago Sky vs. Indiana Fever: Injury reports

Chicago Sky injury report for June 1

Chicago Sky coach Teresa Weatherspoon has no fresh injury concerns ahead of the game on Saturday. Isabelle Harrison, who previously missed out due to a knee injury and is listed as probable/available.

Indiana Fever injury report for June 1

The Indiana Fever will again be shorthanded, missing both Damaris Dantas and Temi Fabgenle for their matchup against the Chicago Sky.

Chicago Sky vs. Indiana Fever: Starting lineups and depth charts

Chicago Sky starting lineup and depth chart

Dana Evans, Marina Mabrey, Diamond DeShields and Angel Reese will likely start for Chicago. Rookie Kamilla Cardoso could see her debut.

Here's a look at the Sky's depth chart:

Guards Forwards Centers Lindsay Allen Angel Reese Kamilla Cardoso

Chennedy Carter Brianna Turner Elizabeth Williams Dana Evans Isabelle Harrison (day-to-day) Diamond DeShields Michaela Onyenwere Kysre Gondrezick Marina Mabrey

Indiana Fever starting lineup and depth chart

Christie Sides will need to adjust for the absences of Fagbenle and Dantas from the active list. The starting lineup could feature Nalyssa Smith, Aliyah Boston, Kelsey Mitchell, Kristy Wallace and Caitlin Clark.

Here’s the Fever’s depth chart:

Guards: Forwards: Centers: Grace Berger Aliyah Boston Temi Fagbenle (Out) Caitlin Clark Damiris Dantas (Out) Lexie Hull Katie Lou Samuelson Kelsey Mitchell Victaria Saxton Celeste Taylor NaLyssa Smith Kristy Wallace Erica Wheeler

Chicago Sky vs. Indiana Fever: Key Clashes

Angel Reese vs. Caitlin Clark

Despite their lowly league position, Fever’s superstar, Caitlin Clark, who has been sensational, will be eager to prove herself against Chicago on Saturday. She is averaging an impressive 17.5 points, 5.1 rebounds, 6.6 assists, and 1.2 steals per game. However, for the Fever to win, Clark will likely need support from her teammates to compete with the likes of Angel Reese and her team.

Kamilla Cardoso vs. Aliyah Boston

While Kamilla Cardoso is an imposing figure in attack, with her 6’7” frame towering over most opponents, the likely forward pairing of Aliyah Boston, Nalyssa Smith and Caitlin Clark have the ability to match her physically and this could make for an exciting tussle.