Chicago Sky vs LA Sparks Predicted Starting Lineups and Depth Chart for June 29 | 2025 WNBA Season

The Chicago Sky will visit Crypto.com Arena to take on the LA Sparks in one of five WNBA games scheduled for Sunday. This will be the third Sky-Liberty game of the season, and so far, the teams have split their first two games 1-1.

The Sparks defeated the Sky 91-78 on May 25, following some stellar performances from Kelsey Plum (28 points and eight assists, shot 9-for-18) and Azura Stevens (24 points and eight rebounds, shot 10-for-14).

Their second game took place on June 24 and was won by Chicago 97-86. Kamilla Cardoso was key in the win, finishing with 27 points, seven rebounds and three assists, shooting 10-for-15. Angel Reese was also stellar, recording 18 points, 17 rebounds, six assists and four steals.

Chicago Sky vs. LA Sparks injury reports, June 29

Chicago Sky injury report

The Sky have two players listed on their injury report for Sunday’s game. Kamilla Cardoso has stepped away to join the Brazilian National team for the FIBA AmeriCup.

Courtney Vandersloot tore her ACL on June 7 and will miss the remainder of the season. Vandersloot successfully underwent ACL surgery, the team announced on Tuesday.

LA Sparks injury report

Meanwhile, the LA Sparks have four players on their injury report for Sunday’s game vs. the Sky. Cameron Brink continues to recover from her ACL injury and is not expected to return before July.

Rae Burrell is dealing with a knee injury and will miss Sunday’s game. Odyssey Sims is listed as probable for Sunday’s game due to personal reasons.

Lastly, Julie Allemand will be away from the team until July as she is participating in the EuroBasket Tournament.

Chicago Sky vs. LA Sparks predicted starting lineups and depth charts, June 29

Chicago Sky starting lineup and depth chart

The Sky are expected to start Rachel Banham, Ariel Atkins, Angel Reese, Rebecca Allen and Michaela Onyenwere.

Starters 2nd 3rd Rachel Banham Kia Nurse

Ariel Atkins Hailey Van Lith Moriah Jefferson Michaela Onyenwere



Angel Reese Maddy Westbeld

Rebecca Allen Elizabeth Williams



LA Sparks predicted starting lineup and depth chart

The LA Sparks are expected to start Shey Peddy, Kelsey Plum, Azura Stevens, Dearica Hamby and Rickea Jackson.

Starters 2nd 3rd Shey Peddy Sarah Ashlee Barker

Kelsey Plum



Azura Stevens Nia Coffey Emma Cannon Dearica Hamby Sania Feagin Liatu King Rickea Jackson Mercedes Russell



