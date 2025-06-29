Chicago Sky vs LA Sparks Prediction and Betting Tips - June 29 | 2025 WNBA Season

There are five games scheduled for Sunday in the WNBA, including the Chicago Sky vs. LA Sparks matchup at the Crypto.com Arena. The Sky are in the middle of a four-game road trip, while the Sparks are back at home after three straight away games.
Chicago is coming off an 83-78 loss to the Golden State Valkyries, with Angel Reese dropping another huge double-double. The Sparks, on the other hand, were back in the win column after beating the Indiana Fever 85-75 in the final game of the road trip.
Fans can watch the Sky-Sparks game on ESPN. It's also available via live stream on FuboTV and WNBA League Pass, which are paid subscriptions. Tipoff is scheduled for 4:00 p.m. EST.
Chicago Sky vs. LA Sparks Preview, Prediction and Betting Tips
Moneyline: Sky (+280) vs. Sparks (-355)
Spread: Sky +8 (-110) vs. Sparks -8 (-110)
Total (O/U): Sky o169.5 (-110) vs. Sparks u169.5 (-110)
Note: The odds could change before tipoff.
Chicago Sky vs. LA Sparks Preview
Sunday's game will be the third and final matchup of the season between the Chicago Sky and LA Sparks. The Sparks won the first one at home 91-78 on May 26, while the Sky got one back in Chicago. They defeated the Sparks 97-86 on June 25.
The players to watch for Chicago are Angel Reese and Ariel Atkins, who are carrying the scoring load with Kamilla Cardoso out due to the 2025 FIBA AmeriCup. Kelsey Plum is fourth in scoring this season, while Azura Stevens and Dearica Hamby are picking up the rest of the slack.
Chicago Sky vs. LA Sparks Predicted Starting Lineups
Sky
G - Ariel Atkins | G - Rachel Banham | F - Rebecca Allen | F - Angel Reese | C - Michaela Onyenwere
Sparks
G - Kelsey Plum | G - Shey Paddy | F - Rickea Jackson | F - Azura Stevens | C - Dearica Hamby
Note: The starting lineups could still change ahead of tipoff.
Chicago Sky vs. LA Sparks Betting Tips
Angel Reese has an over/under of 24.5 points and rebounds via FanDuel. Reese is averaging 11.7 points and 12.3 rebounds this season, but she's been very good on offense in the past couple of games. Bet on Reese to hit the mark and go OVER (-125) against the LA Sparks.
Kelsey Plum is favored to go UNDER (-122) against the Sky via FanDuel. Plum is averaging 20.5 points per game this season, so take the risk and place your money on OVER (-106). She scored 28 and 20 points, respectively, in the first two games versus Chicago this season.
Chicago Sky vs. LA Sparks Prediction
The Sparks are the favorites to beat the Sky despite the improvement in Chicago over the past few games. They are missing Kamilla Cardoso, so their offense is already at a disadvantage. The prediction is a win for the Sparks, with the Sky covering the +8 spread and the total going over 169.5 points.