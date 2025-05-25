Chicago Sky vs LA Sparks Prediction and Betting Tips - May 25 | 2025 WNBA Season

There are four games on the WNBA's Sunday schedule, including the Chicago Sky vs. LA Sparks matchup at the Crypto.com Arena. The Sky are looking to win their first game of the season, while the Sparks are trying to snap a three-game losing streak.

Chicago lost their first two games against the Indiana Fever and New York Liberty by a combined 60 points, which was the worst point differential in WNBA history to start a season. The Sparks, on the other hand, won their season opener against the Golden State Valyries but have lost three straight.

Fans can watch the Sky-Sparks game on local channels WCIU-TV in Chicago and Spectrum SportsNet in Los Angeles. It's also available via live stream on FuboTV and WNBA League Pass, which are both paid subscriptions. Tipoff is scheduled for 6 p.m. EST.

Chicago Sky vs. LA Sparks Preview, Prediction and Betting Tips

Moneyline: Sky (+150) vs. Sparks (-185)

Spread: Sky +4.5 (-111) vs. Sparks -4.5 (-109)

Total (O/U): Sky o160.5 (-110) vs. Sparks u160.5 (-110)

Note: The odds could change before tipoff.

Chicago Sky vs. LA Sparks Preview

The Sky made changes to their coaching staff and roster but seemingly failed to add a scorer and playmaker. Ariel Atkins was supposed to be the go-to scorer, but she's still adjusting to her new team. Angel Reese was also coming off a two-point performance against the New York Liberty.

Meanwhile, the Sparks have fallen off since beating the Golden State Valkyries in their first game of the season. Kelsey Plum has been fantastic in her California homecoming, but her team has lost three in a row to the Minnesota Lynx, Phoenix Mercury and Valkyries.

Chicago Sky vs. LA Sparks Predicted Starting Lineups

Sky

G - Ariel Atkins | G - Courtney Vandersloot | G - Kia Nurse | F - Angel Reese | C - Kamilla Cardoso

Sparks

G - Kelsey Plum | G - Odyssey Sims | G - Sarah Ashlee Barker | F - Azura Stevens | F - Dearica Hamby

Note: The starting lineups could still change ahead of tipoff.

Chicago Sky vs. LA Sparks Betting Tips

Angel Reese has an over/under of 13.5 rebounds via FanDuel. She has grabbed 17 and 12 rebounds in her first two games. She's favored to go UNDER (-122), which is not a bad bet to make since she'll be going up against Dearica Hamby and Azura Stevens.

Kelsey Plum is favored to go OVER (-118) 23.5 points via FanDuel. Plum is averaging 24.0 points per game this season. Bet on the Sparks star to score at least 24 points versus Chicago.

Chicago Sky vs. LA Sparks Prediction

The Sparks are the slight favorites to beat the Sky on Sunday night. Kelsey Plum and company might be on a three-game losing streak, but two of those losses were close. The prediction is a win for the Sparks, with the total going OVER 160.5 points.

