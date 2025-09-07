Chicago Sky vs Las Vegas Aces Prediction and Betting Tips - Sept. 7 | 2025 WNBA Season

Two WNBA teams on opposite sides of the standings square off Sunday as the struggling Chicago Sky take on the red-hot Las Vegas Aces, winners of 13 straight. The Sky enter with not only mounting losses but also internal turmoil, while the Aces continue their league-best run.

The two clubs have met just once this season, back on Aug. 25, when Chicago put up a fight but ultimately fell 79-74. Sunday’s clash marks their second meeting, with a third set for Tuesday, both in Las Vegas.

Here’s a preview of Sunday’s Chicago Sky vs Las Vegas Aces game, scheduled to tip off 9 p.m. ET at T-Mobile Arena.

Chicago Sky vs Las Vegas Aces Preview and Odds

Moneyline: Sky (+1100) vs Aces (-2500)

Spread: Sky +16.5 (-110) vs Aces -16.5 (-110)

Total (O/U): Sky o161.5 (-110) vs Aces u161.5 (-110)

Editor's note: The odds could change close to the game. The odds listed were as per available information at the time of writing.

Chicago Sky vs Las Vegas Aces preview

The Sky enter the matchup clouded by controversy after All-Star Angel Reese publicly criticized her team, comments that reportedly didn’t sit well with teammates. The franchise announced she will serve a first-half suspension against the Aces for “statements detrimental to the team.”

"The Chicago Sky values the safety, respect, and well-being of every player," the team said in a statement on Friday. "We are committed to accountability so our players can stay focused on playing basketball. This matter has been handled and resolved internally, and we are moving forward as a team."

Reese’s absence strips Chicago of her 14.7 points and 12.6 rebounds per game while opening more space for Aces star A’ja Wilson to dominate. Wilson has powered Las Vegas’ 13-game winning streak, averaging 27.2 ppg and 12.1 rpg in that span.

The Aces boast the league’s top net rating (plus-13.2) over the past 13 games, while the Sky rank second-to-last (minus-9.5) and sit in the bottom three for both offensive and defensive efficiency. Chicago is just 1-10 this season without Reese, and her suspension makes the matchup even steeper.

Chicago Sky vs Las Vegas Aces betting tips

A’ja Wilson O/U 23.5 points – Take the over.

Jackie Young O/U 15.5 points– Take the over.

Kamilla Cardoso O/U 14.5 points– Take the over.

Ariel Atkins O/U 12.5 points– Take the over.

Chicago Sky vs Las Vegas Aces prediction

This matchup heavily favors Las Vegas, and the Aces should extend their win streak through both games against Chicago. They close the regular season Thursday at the LA Sparks, who could already be eliminated by then, setting up Las Vegas to roll into the postseason on a high.

Our prediction: Aces win by 18.

