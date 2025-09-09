Chicago Sky vs Las Vegas Aces Prediction and Betting Tips - Sept. 9 | 2025 WNBA season

The Chicago Sky will face the Las Vegas Aces at T-Mobile Arena in one of five WNBA games slated for Tuesday. This will be the third and final Aces-Sky game of the 2025 WNBA season. Las Vegas has dominated Chicago in the regular season series, winning the first two games.

While the Sky have been eliminated from the playoffs, they can still alter the postseason picture by defeating the Aces on Tuesday. Las Vegas (28-14) is third in the standings, half a game behind the Atlanta Dream (29-14) in second.

Chicago Sky vs Las Vegas Aces Preview, Prediction, Starting Lineups and Betting Tips

The Sky-Aces game is scheduled to tip off at 10 p.m. EST at T-Mobile Arena. Fans can watch the game live on Vegas 34, and The U. Alternatively, fans can stream the game with WNBA League Pass or FuboTV.

Moneyline: Aces (-4000) vs. Sky (+1300)

Odds: Aces (-17.5) vs. Sky (+17.5)

Total (O/U): Aces -110 (o159.5) vs. Sky -110 (u159.5)

Editor's note: The odds could change closer to tipoff, as the odds listed were based on available information at the time of writing.

Chicago Sky vs Las Vegas Aces Preview

August proved to be the Las Vegas Aces’ best month of the 2025 season. The team has found a rich vein of form that has helped it win 14 straight games since August 2. This explosion of form couldn’t have come at a better time, as the Aces were looking to lock their place in the playoffs.

Much to the surprise of everyone, Wilson and Co. have turned their season around so rapidly, they’ve gone from being in the lower half of the standings to being one of the best teams in the league. Wilson has been key for the team over this stretch, recording 27.4 points and 12.0 rebounds in her last 14 games.

Meanwhile, the Sky has continued to be one of the worst performers in the league this season. Furthermore, the team has also run into locker room issues since Angel Reese’s interview with the Chicago Tribune last week. Reese has been one of Chicago’s best players this season, averaging 14.7 points and 12.6 rebounds.

It will take a special effort from her and the rest of the team if Chicago is to defeat the Aces on Tuesday.

Chicago Sky vs Las Vegas Aces Predicted Starting Lineup

Sky

PG: Rachel Banham | SG: Sevgi Uzun | SF: Angel Reese | PF: Michaela Onyenwere | C: Kamilla Cardoso

Aces

PG: Kierstan Bell | SG: Chelsea Gray | SF: Jackie Young | PF: NaLyssa Smith | C: A’ja Wilson

Chicago Sky vs Las Vegas Aces Betting Tips

A’ja Wilson’s points total for Tuesday’s game is set at 22.5, which is slightly below her season average of 23.8 points per game. Wilson has been on a roll recently, recording 30 points and 10 rebounds per game over her last five games. Consider betting on the over.

Meanwhile, Jackie Young’s points prop sits at 15.5, which is also slightly lower than her points prop of 16.5. Young has also elevated her game over the Aces’ final stretch of the season, averaging 16.4 points and 7.8 assists over the last five games. Consider betting on the over.

Chicago Sky vs Las Vegas Aces Prediction

The Las Vegas Aces are heavy favorites to win their last game of the regular season on Tuesday. The team is on a 14-game winning streak and has largely put up the best performance in the league over the last month. Their form is unlikely to falter on the last day of the season, especially against the Chicago Sky.

Our prediction: The Aces to win

