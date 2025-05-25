Chicago Sky vs Los Angeles Sparks Predicted Starting Lineups and Depth Charts for May 25 | WNBA 2025 Season

The Chicago Sky will travel to California on Sunday to face the LA Sparks at the Crypto.com Arena for their third game of the season. Meanwhile, the Sparks will be playing their fifth game. The Sky will be looking to register their first campaign win, while the Sparks hope to end their three-game losing streak.

The home team began the season positively, defeating the Golden State Valkyries by 17 points at the Chase Center. However, despite the positive start, the team failed to carry this momentum. Hosting the Minnesota Lynx in their second game, the Sparks were no match for last season's finalists, losing by a score of 89-75. They followed that result with another loss to the Mercury in Arizona, before losing to the Valkyries at home.

On the other hand, the Sky is the only team to have played only two games at this stage of the season. They faced the Indiana Fever in their opening game and were blown out by Caitlin Clark and Co., losing to them by a score of 93-58. The Sky hosted the reigning champions in their second game and were defeated 99-74 by a 25-point margin.

The Sparks and the Sky currently sit at No. 10 and No. 11 in the standings, respectively, and desperately need a win to turn their season around.

Chicago Sky vs LA Sparks Predicted Starting Lineups and Depth Charts

Chicago Sky predicted starting lineup and depth chart

The Sky lineup should see Courtney Vandersloot and Kia Nurse as the starting guards, Ariel Atkins and Angel Reese as the forwards, while Kamill Cardoso will start as the Center.

Position Starters 2nd 3rd PG Courtney Vandersloot Rachel Banham SG Kia Nurse SF Ariel Atkins Rebecca Allen Maddy Westbled PF Angel Reese Michaela Onyenwere C Kamilla Cardoso Elizabeth Williams

LA Sparks predicted starting lineup and depth chart

Due to multiple injuries, the LA Sparks lineup will feature Kelsey Plum and Sarah Ashley Barker as guards. Odyssey Sims and Azura Stevens will be the starting forwards, while Dearica Hamby will play as the makeshift center.

Positions Starters 2nd 3rd PG Kelsey Plum SG Sarah Ashley Barker Julie Allemand SF Odyssey Sims Sania Feagin Liatu King PF Azura Stevens Emma Cannon C Dearica Hamby Mercedes Russell

Chicago Sky vs Los Angeles Sparks Injury Report

Chicago Sky injury report

According to ESPN.com, the Chicago Sky injury report features two players. Hailey Van Lith is listed as probable with an ankle injury, while Moriah Jefferson is out with a leg injury.

LA Sparks injury report

On the other hand, the Sparks have three players on their injury list for this fixture. Rae Burrell, Rickea Jackson and Cameron Brink will be out for the game against the Sky.

