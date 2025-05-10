Chicago Sky vs Minnesota Lynx predicted starting lineups and depth charts (May 10) | 2025 WNBA preseason

The Chicago Sky and the Minnesota Lynx will lock horns on Saturday for their final preseason game before the new season begins. In their last game on Tuesday at Wintrust Arena, Chicago won the game 74-69.

Guard Courtney Vandersloot led the Sky with 11 points, five assists and four steals, while shooting 5-for-7 from the field. Center Kamilla Cardoso scored 10 points and grabbed seven rebounds, while shooting 5-for-7 from the field.

Forward Alanna Smith led the Lynx with 10 points, 9 rebounds and 4 assists. Alissa Pili chipped in with 9 points off the bench, going 3-for-3 from beyond the arc.

The Sky dominated the first quarter, leading 24-11. Minnesota mounted a comeback where they outscored the Sky 18-12 in the third quarter to tie the game. However, the Sky pulled away in the fourth quarter, with Hailey Van Lith and Alex Wilson hitting back-to-back 3-pointers to seal the win.

How to watch Chicago Sky vs Minnesota Lynx preseason game

TV channel: FanDuel Sports Network - North

Live stream: WNBA app (**Restrictions Apply)

Date: Saturday, May 10th

Time: 8:00 PM EST

Venue: Target Center (Minneapolis, Minnesota).

Chicago Sky vs Minnesota Lynx predicted starting lineups and depth charts May 10

Chicago Sky starting lineup and depth chart

The Sky is expected to go with the following lineup against the Lynx: Ariel Atkins, Kia Nurse, Morgan Bertsch, Kamilla Cardoso and Angel Reese.

Starters 2nd 3rd 4th Ariel Atkins Rachel Banham Hailey Van Lith Sammie Puisis Kia Nurse Moriah Jefferson Rebecca Allen Arella Guirantes Courtney Vandersloot Morgan Bertsch Jessika Carter - Kamila Cardoso Michaela Onyenwere Maddy Westbeld - Angel Reese Elizabeth Williams - -

Minnesota Lynx starting lineup and depth chart

The Lynx are expected to start the following players against the Sky: Courtney Williams, Natisha Hiedeman, Napheesa Collier, Bridget Carleton, Alanna Smith.

Starters 2nd 3rd 4th Courtney Williams Grace Berger - - Kayla McBride Natisha Hiedeman Diamond Johnson - Naphessa Collier Karlie Samuelson Dalayah Daniels Camryn Taylor Bridget Carleton Jessica Shepard Dorka Juhasz Aubrey Griffin Alanna Smith Marieme Badiane Alissa Pili -

Chicago Sky vs Minnesota Lynx Injury Reports May 10

Chicago Sky injury report, May 10

The Sky doesn't have an extensive injury list to report in their final preseason game against the Lynx. The only exception is guard Courtney Vandersloot, who is listed as questionable due to a rib injury, according to Matt Cohen of Winsidr.com.

Minnesota Lynx injury report, May 10

Unlike Chicago, the Lynx have an extensive list of players out injured. The most notable is guard Kayla McBride, who is ruled out due to personal reasons, per Matt Cohen of Winsidr.com.

The Lynx's complete injury report list:

Kayla McBride: Out - Personal reasons

Dorka Juhasz: Out - Not with the team

Alanna Smith: Out - Quadriceps injury

