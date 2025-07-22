Chicago Sky vs Minnesota Lynx prediction and betting tips - July 22 | 2025 WNBA Season

The Chicago Sky travel to Minneapolis on Tuesday to face the Minnesota Lynx at Target Center. This will be their fourth and final meeting of the season, with the Lynx winning twice.
The two teams had contrasting results in their games before the All-Star break. The Chicago Sky suffered an 86-49 defeat at home to the Atlanta Dream, marking their second consecutive loss. Meanwhile, the Lynx secured back-to-back victories with a 79-66 win against the Phoenix Mercury.
In terms of the standings, Chicago (7-15) is 11th, while the Lynx (20-4) are first with a 3.5-game lead over the second-placed Liberty.
Chicago Sky vs. Minnesota Lynx preview, predicted starting lineups, odds, and prediction
The inter-conference game between the Sky and the Lynx is scheduled for tip-off at 8 p.m. ET. Fans can follow the game live on the FanDuel Sports- North, The U and WCIU networks. Alternatively, viewers online can live-stream the game by purchasing the WNBA League Pass.
Here are the odds for the game listed at the time of writing:
Note: Odds are subject to change closer to tip-off
Chicago Sky vs. Minnesota Lynx preview
The Sky enter the game with mixed results in July. They have played six games, losing four and winning two. In their last game before the break, they were dismantled by Atlanta and will be the underdogs once again. However, their last win came against the Lynx, which will serve as a motivating factor.
Angel Reese continues to be their best performer, with the forward averaging a double-double. She has started all but one of the Sky's games and averages 14.0 points and 12.6 rebounds per game, while Ariel Atkins has been a consistent performer, too, averaging 13.9 ppg.
Meanwhile, the Lynx have been the team to beat this season. They have won eight of their last 10 games and are undefeated in 12 games at home. Like the Sky, they have also played eight games in July, winning six and losing two.
Napheesa Collier continues to lead the Lynx and is a frontrunner for the MVP award. The forward is averaging 23.2 points, 7.6 rebounds and 3.3 assists per game. Apart from her, Kayla McBride and Courtney Williams have provided great support, averaging 14.3 and 14.0 points, respectively.
Chicago Sky vs. Minnesota Lynx starting lineups
The Sky enter the game with three players on the injury list. Ariel Atkins (leg), Michaela Oyenwere (knee) and Courtney Vandersloot (ACL) will miss the game against the Lynx. Their starting five should consist of the following:
Meanwhile, the Lynx injury report only features Karlie Samuelson and should start with the following five:
Chicago Sky vs. Minnesota Lynx starting betting tips
Angel Reese should be the favored pick from the Sky against the Lynx. The forward recorded 22 points against them at the Wintrust Arena in their last game and offers odds of -125 for over 14.5 points scored, which is a great return.
Meanwhile, Queen Phee will lead her team once again against the Sky and offers odds of -115 for over 21.5 points scored. She recorded 26 and 29 points, respectively, in their last two meetings and should be favored to do so again on Tuesday.
Chicago Sky vs. Minnesota Lynx starting prediction
Although the Sky's victory against the Lynx earlier this month will instill them with confidence, Minnesota should earn its third straight win. The Lynx are unbeaten at home in the league and should continue this fine form against the Sky.
Our prediction: The Lynx to win