Chicago Sky vs Minnesota Lynx Prediction and Betting Tips - July 6 | 2025 WNBA season

The Chicago Sky head to Target Center to face the Minnesota Lynx in one of two WNBA games scheduled for Sunday. This will be the first Sky-Lynx matchup of the regular season; the teams played two games against each other during the preseason, winning once each.

Ad

The two teams have had different seasons. Minnesota is dominating across the board, losing only three out of 19 games, while Chicago (5-11) is 12th in the league.

Chicago Sky vs Minnesota Lynx Preview, Prediction, Starting Lineups and Betting Tips

The Lynx-Sky game is scheduled to tip off at 7 p.m. ET on Sunday. Fans can catch the live broadcast on The U, FDSN, and KARE 11. The game can also be streamed with FuboTV or WNBA League Pass.

Ad

Trending

Moneyline: Sky (+820) vs Lynx (-1667)

Odds: Sky (+15) vs. Lynx (-15)

Total (O/U): Sky -110 (o159.5) vs. Lynx -110 (u159.5)

Editor's note: The odds could change closer to tipoff, as the odds listed are based on available information at the time of writing.

Chicago Sky vs Minnesota Lynx Preview

Expand Tweet

Ad

The Lynx hit a bump in the road on Tuesday, losing the Commissioner’s Cup final to the Indiana Fever. However, they have been in fine form and are on a two-game winning streak, defeating the Golden State Valkyries (82-71) and Washington Mystics (92-75).

The Commissioner’s Cup loss hasn’t deterred Minnesota, who's 7-3 in its last 10 games. The team is first in the league, three and a half games ahead of the New York Liberty (12-5) in second.

Ad

Meanwhile, the Sky are still trying to figure things out after losing their star guard Courtney Vandersloot, who suffered an ACL tear in June. They have struggled without her playmaking and are 3-7 in their last 10 games.

Chicago Sky vs Minnesota Lynx Predicted Starting Lineup

Lynx

PG: Kayla McBride | SG: Courtney Williams | SF: Bridget Carleton | PF: Napheesa Collier | C: Alanna Smith

Sky

PG: Rachel Banham | SG: Ariel Atkins | SF: Angel Reese | PF: Rebecca Allen | C: Elizabeth Williams

Ad

Chicago Sky vs Minnesota Lynx Betting Tips

Napheesa Collier’s points total for Sunday’s game is set to 21.5, considerably lower than her season average of 24.6 ppg. She has been on a tear since losing the Commissioner’s Cup final to Indiana Fever on Sunday. Collier will likely surpass her points prop against the Sky. Bet on the over.

Meanwhile, Angel Reese’s points prop against the Lynx sits at 14.5. This is higher than her season average of 12.4 points, but the Sky forward has been in excellent form lately, recording 15.6 points and 14.4 rebounds over her last five games. She is likely to surpass the mark on Sunday.

Ad

Chicago Sky vs Minnesota Lynx Prediction

Ad

The Lynx are the heavy favorites to beat the Sky. With the kind of form Collier and Co. have enjoyed lately, it's tough to imagine Chicago upsetting them at Target Center. This is likely to be a low-scoring game with the points total staying below 159.5.

Our prediction: The Lynx to win

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Sameer Khan Sameer is an esports and gaming journalist at Sportskeeda who covers a diverse range of topics. He is currently pursuing a BSc degree from BITS, but his love for video games pushed him to pursue a gaming journalism career. He relies on diligent research and fact-checking to deliver top-notch content. He has previously worked in the hospitality sector with the Oberoi Group.



Sameer’s gaming journey began with Rockstar Games’ GTA franchise, specifically

Grand Theft Auto: Vice City Stories. He strongly prefers multiplayer games, with FPS being his favorite genre, and has devoted 6K+ hours to CS:GO! However, he also dabbles in open-world, story-based games from time to time. Solo RPGs like Horizon Forbidden West hold a soft spot in his heart, and he would readily drop in it given a Jumanji-type scenario.



Sameer makes sure to follow Counter-Strike and Valorant esports tournaments, as he believes that watching a game being played at the highest level can be highly educational. He derives inspiration from Tarik's meteoric rise to become one of the biggest FPS streamers in the world following the release of Valorant.



Outside of work, you can find Sameer playing football or cheering for FC Barcelona. He also likes to read and write poetry. Know More