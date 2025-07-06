Chicago Sky vs Minnesota Lynx Prediction and Betting Tips - July 6 | 2025 WNBA season

The Chicago Sky head to Target Center to face the Minnesota Lynx in one of two WNBA games scheduled for Sunday. This will be the first Sky-Lynx matchup of the regular season; the teams played two games against each other during the preseason, winning once each.
The two teams have had different seasons. Minnesota is dominating across the board, losing only three out of 19 games, while Chicago (5-11) is 12th in the league.
Chicago Sky vs Minnesota Lynx Preview, Prediction, Starting Lineups and Betting Tips
The Lynx-Sky game is scheduled to tip off at 7 p.m. ET on Sunday. Fans can catch the live broadcast on The U, FDSN, and KARE 11. The game can also be streamed with FuboTV or WNBA League Pass.
Moneyline: Sky (+820) vs Lynx (-1667)
Odds: Sky (+15) vs. Lynx (-15)
Total (O/U): Sky -110 (o159.5) vs. Lynx -110 (u159.5)
Editor's note: The odds could change closer to tipoff, as the odds listed are based on available information at the time of writing.
Chicago Sky vs Minnesota Lynx Preview
The Lynx hit a bump in the road on Tuesday, losing the Commissioner’s Cup final to the Indiana Fever. However, they have been in fine form and are on a two-game winning streak, defeating the Golden State Valkyries (82-71) and Washington Mystics (92-75).
The Commissioner’s Cup loss hasn’t deterred Minnesota, who's 7-3 in its last 10 games. The team is first in the league, three and a half games ahead of the New York Liberty (12-5) in second.
Meanwhile, the Sky are still trying to figure things out after losing their star guard Courtney Vandersloot, who suffered an ACL tear in June. They have struggled without her playmaking and are 3-7 in their last 10 games.
Chicago Sky vs Minnesota Lynx Predicted Starting Lineup
Lynx
PG: Kayla McBride | SG: Courtney Williams | SF: Bridget Carleton | PF: Napheesa Collier | C: Alanna Smith
Sky
PG: Rachel Banham | SG: Ariel Atkins | SF: Angel Reese | PF: Rebecca Allen | C: Elizabeth Williams
Chicago Sky vs Minnesota Lynx Betting Tips
Napheesa Collier’s points total for Sunday’s game is set to 21.5, considerably lower than her season average of 24.6 ppg. She has been on a tear since losing the Commissioner’s Cup final to Indiana Fever on Sunday. Collier will likely surpass her points prop against the Sky. Bet on the over.
Meanwhile, Angel Reese’s points prop against the Lynx sits at 14.5. This is higher than her season average of 12.4 points, but the Sky forward has been in excellent form lately, recording 15.6 points and 14.4 rebounds over her last five games. She is likely to surpass the mark on Sunday.
Chicago Sky vs Minnesota Lynx Prediction
The Lynx are the heavy favorites to beat the Sky. With the kind of form Collier and Co. have enjoyed lately, it's tough to imagine Chicago upsetting them at Target Center. This is likely to be a low-scoring game with the points total staying below 159.5.
Our prediction: The Lynx to win