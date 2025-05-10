Chicago Sky vs Minnesota Lynx preseason game prediction and preview | May 10, 2025

The Minnesota Lynx host the Chicago Sky on Saturday for the second of their back-to-back preseason games ahead of the 2025 WNBA season. The matchup is scheduled for tip off at 8 p.m. ET at the Target Center in Minnesota and will be both teams' final preseason game.

Ad

The Sky clinched a 69-74 home win on Tuesday when they hosted the Lynx for their first preseason game. Courtney Vandersloot led the Sky's charge with 11 points, three rebounds, five assists and four steals, while Alanna Smith led the Lynx's effort with 10 points, nine rebounds, four assists and a steal.

Chicago Sky vs Minnesota Lynx: Preview

The Chicago Sky concluded the 2024 season with a 13-27 record, missing the postseason for the first time since 2018. It was the third-worst record in the franchise history as they finished 10th in the league and last in the Eastern Conference.

Ad

Trending

The Sky had a busy offseason as they looked to rebuild their roster followimg the departure of Teresa Weatherspoon. They onboarded Tyler Marsh as their new head coach.

Among other trades, they let go of Chennedy Carter as their primary guard and brought back veteran Courtney Vandersloot, who won the WNBA title with the New York Liberty last year. They also acquired Ajsa Sivka, Hailey Van Lith, Maddy Westbeld and Aicha Coulibaly with their 10th, 11th, 16th and 22nd picks in the 2025 WNBA draft.

Ad

The Sky are expected to bounce back from their underwhelming season and display a reformed style of play under Marsh.

The Minnesota Lynx secured the second seed last season with a 30-10 record, their best since 2017. They powered their way to the WNBA Finals before suffering a closely matched Game 7 loss against the Liberty.

The Lynx kept their core intact as they look to have another deep run. They drafted Anastasiia Olairi Kosu, Dalayah Daniels and Aubrey Griffin last month with their 15th, 24th and 36th picks before Daniels was waived earlier this week, and Griffin is yet to sign a rookie contract.

Ad

Chicago Sky vs Minnesota Lynx: Prediction

The Lynx are expected to bounce back with a victory at home and even the back-to-back series against the Sky on Saturday.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Mathews Kannanthara Mathews Kannanthara is a journalist and a basketball enthusiast who specializes in the NBA and WNBA at Sportskeeda. While his educational background lies in architecture, his passion for basketball has been nurtured through years of playing as captain for school and college teams, winning various tournaments along the way.



As a fan of the Golden State Warriors, Mathews is drawn to the leadership and the 'I can do all things' approach of 'Chef Curry.' He also holds fond memories of Kobe Bryant's legendary 60-point farewell game.



Mathews strives to deliver top-notch content by understanding his readers' preferences and conducting thorough research. Beyond basketball, Mathews puts his energy into music, showcasing his talent as a drummer. Know More