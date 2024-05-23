Chicago Sky vs New York Liberty Starting Lineups and Depth Charts for May 23 | 2024 WNBA Season

The New York Liberty will host Angel Reese and the Chicago Sky in the 2024 WNBA season after their preseason meeting. The Liberty were stunned, succumbing to a 101-53 defeat. Since then, things have looked much better to the point where New York has been unbeaten in five games, including a preseason outing vs. the Connecticut Sun.

It's the best start for the franchise in 17 years. The Liberty beat the Seattle Storm 74-63 in their previous outing. Sabrina Ionescu, Jonquel Jones and reigning MVP Breanna Stewert were the key architects of the win. Ionescu scored 20 points and added eight assists, while Stewart and Jones finished 16 points each.

The Liberty unusually struggled from deep, going 3-of-23, but kept up the pressure by aggressively getting to the rim and earning 20 trips to the foul line.

Meanwhile, the Sky are coming off an 83-74 win against the Dallas Wings, their maiden victory of the 2024 WNBA season. All five starters scored in double digits. Angel Reese impressed despite an inefficient night, tallying 11 points and nine rebounds.

Diamond DeShields was the Sky's best player, though. She stuffed the statsheet with 16 points, five rebounds, three assists, two steals and two blocks, shooting 7-of-12.

Chicago Sky vs. New York Liberty Injury Reports for May 23

Chicago Sky injury report

The Sky have ruled out Isabelle Harrison and Kamilla Cardoso, while Diamond DeShields is a game-time decision.

New York Liberty injury report

The Liberty don't have any players on their injury report.

Chicago Sky vs. New York Liberty Starting Lineups and Depth Charts for May 23

Chicago Sky starting lineup and depth chart

The Sky could start Dana Evans, Marina Mabrey, Diamond DeShields, Elizabeth Williams and Angel Reese.

Guards Forwards Centers Dana Evans Angel Reese Elizabeth Williams Chennedy Carter Michaela Onyenwere Kysre Gondrezick Brianna Turner Marina Mabrey

Lindsay Allen Diamond DeShields*

New York Liberty starting lineup and depth chart

The Liberty will start Sabrina Ionescu, Courtney Vandersloot, Breanna Stewart, Jonquel Jones and Betnijah Laney-Hamilton.

Guards Forwards Ivana Dojkic Leonie Fiebich Marquesha Davis Nyara Sabally Sabrina Ionescu Kennedy Burke Courtney Vandersloot Jonquel Jones Breanna Stewart Betnijah Laney-Hamilton Kayla Thornton

How to watch Chicago Sky vs. New York Liberty game?

Fans can watch the Sky-Liberty game on Amazon Prime Video online in the US, while WWOR-My9 and Marquee Sports Network will provide coverage in local areas. Fans outside the US can watch the game online via WNBA League Pass.

Tipoff is at 7 p.m. ET at Barclays Center, the Liberty's homecourt. According to FanDuel, the Liberty are -16 favorites to win and extend their unbeaten run to five games.