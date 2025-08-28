Chicago Sky vs Phoenix Mercury Prediction and Betting Tips - August 28 | 2025 WNBA season

The Chicago Sky will take on the Phoenix Mercury at PHX Arena in one of three WNBA games scheduled for Thursday. This will mark the fourth Sky-Mercury game of the 2025 season. Phoenix has dominated Chicago in the regular season series, leading 3-0.

Heading into Thursday’s game, the Mercury are looking to lock up their place in the playoffs, holding the fourth seed in the standings. Meanwhile, the Sky have been eliminated from playoff contention and are 12th in the standings.

Chicago Sky vs Phoenix Mercury Preview, Prediction, Starting Lineups and Betting Tips

The Sky-Mercury game is scheduled to tip off at 10 p.m. ET at PHX Arena. Fans can watch the game live on Amazon Prime Video, The U, AZFamily, and Merc+. Alternatively, fans can stream the game with WNBA League Pass or FuboTV.

Moneyline: Mercury (-1000) vs. Sky (+550)

Odds: Mercury (-11.5) vs. Sky (+11.5)

Total (O/U): Mercury -110 (o164.5) vs. Sky -110 (u164.5)

Editor's note: The odds could change closer to tipoff, as the odds listed were based on available information at the time of writing.

Chicago Sky vs Phoenix Mercury Preview

Heading into the final few games of the regular season, the Chicago Sky are enduring one of their roughest stretches of this season. The team has only won two out of 11 games in August and will take on the Mercury after losing two in a row against the Connecticut Sun and Las Vegas Aces.

Angel Reese has had an outstanding campaign for Chicago, averaging 14.3 points and 12.4 rebounds per game. Ariel Atkins was also key, recording 13.8 points, 3.4 rebounds and 3.4 assists. Despite their best efforts, Chicago is set to finish with one of the worst records in the league.

Meanwhile, the Phoenix Mercury (23-14) are sitting comfortably, holding the fourth seed in the standings. The team is on a good run, winning seven out of its last 10 games.

Satou Sabally has been crucial for them, posting averages of 16.9 points and 6.3 rebounds per game. Alyssa Thomas has also been outstanding, recording 15.9 points, 9.0 rebounds and 9.3 assists.

Chicago Sky vs Phoenix Mercury Predicted Starting Lineup

Sky

PG: Rachel Banham | SG: Ariel Atkins | SF: Angel Reese | PF: Michaela Onyenwere | C: Kamilla Cardoso

Mercury

PG: Kahleah Copper | SG: Monique Akoa-Makani | SF: Satou Sabally | PF: Natasha Mack | C: Alyssa Thomas

Chicago Sky vs Phoenix Mercury Betting Tips

Satou Sabally’s points total for Thursday’s game is set at 15.5, which is slightly lower than her season average of 16.9 points. However, she has hit a rough patch during the final stretch of the season, recording 15.4 points over her last 10 games. Consider betting on the under.

Meanwhile, Angel Reese’s points prop sits at 13.5, which is also slightly lower than her season average of 14.3 points. Reese returned from injury on August 19 vs. the Seattle Storm and has been in fine form, recording 15.3 points and 11.3 rebounds in four games. Consider betting on the over.

Chicago Sky vs Phoenix Mercury Prediction

The Phoenix Mercury are heavy favorites to win Thursday’s game against the Chicago Sky at home. Chicago hasn’t managed to beat Phoenix throughout the season and that is unlikely to change with the Mercury gunning for a spot in the playoffs.

Expect Satou Sabally and Co. to be dominant on Thursday.

Our prediction: The Mercury to win

