Chicago Sky vs Washington Mystics Prediction and Betting Tips - July 8 | 2025 WNBA Season

The Chicago Sky conclude their ongoing four-game road trip with a clash against the Washington Mystics on July 8.

Tuesday's contest at the EagleBank Arena marks the second out of four regular-season matchups between the two teams.

Chicago Sky vs Washington Mystics Preview, Prediction, Starting Lineups and Betting Tips

The Sky-Mystics game is set to tip off at 11:30 a.m. EST on Tuesday. The live broadcast of the game will air on The U and MNMT. Fans can also stream the clash between the two Eastern Conference teams on FuboTV and the WNBA League Pass.

Moneyline: Sky (+220) vs Mystics (-275)

Odds: Sky (+6.5 -110) vs Mystics (-6.5 -110)

Total (O/U): Sky (o160.5 -110) vs Mystics (u160.5 -110)

Editor’s Note: The odds could change closer to the game. The odds listed are as per available information at the time of writing.

Chicago Sky vs Washington Mystics Preview

The Mystics lead the regular season series 1-0 against the Sky, clinching a 79-72 win on June 17. Chicago’s frontcourt duo of Angel Reese and Kamilla Cardoso delivered inspiring performances, with both youngsters recording double-doubles.

Their combined 35-point, 20-rebound valiant effort was overshadowed by Brittney Sykes’ season-best performance, though. Sykes erupted for 32 points on 13-24 shooting, recording five assists and three steals.

The Sky will aim to redeem themselves with a win and end their road trip on a high note.

Chicago Sky vs Washington Mystics Predicted Starting Lineup

Sky

PG: Rachel Banham | SG: Ariel Atkins | SF: Michaela Onyenwere | PF: Angel Reese | C: Elizabeth Williams

Mystics

PG: Sonia Citron | SG: Brittney Sykes | SF: Jade Melbourne | PF: Kiki Iriafen | C: Shakira Austin

Chicago Sky vs Washington Mystics Betting Tips

Angel Reese’s stats have witnessed a slight dip from her rookie season, averaging 12.6 points and 12.8 rebounds.

However, she seems to have found her rhythm following the Commissioner’s Cup. She etched her name in the record books by becoming the first player to grab 15+ rebounds in five straight games, averaging 17.4 rebounds. She will be expected to dominate the glass and surpass her rebounds prop of 13.5.

Brittney Sykes, meanwhile, has been the Mystics’ leading scorer, averaging 17.9 points per game during the 2025 campaign. However, there has been a noticeable dip in her production since being snubbed from the All-Star roster. Having averaged 7.0 points in her last three games, her chances to exceed her 16.5 point prop aren't promising.

Chicago Sky vs Washington Mystics Prediction

The Mystics will head into this matchup eager to snap their two-game losing streak. They will look to draw confidence from earlier victories over powerhouses like the Minnesota Lynx and Atlanta Dream.

Meanwhile, the Sky will enter the contest with the second-worst record in the league. Apart from their struggles, they will also be without two key players, Kamilla Cardoso and Courtney Vandersloot, diminishing their chances to upset Washington.

Prediction: Expect the Mystics to clinch a win

