Chicago Sky vs Washington Mystics Preview and Prediction for June 6 | 2024 WNBA Commissioner's Cup

The Chicago Sky vs Washington Mystics game is one of the two WNBA Commissioner’s Cup matchups scheduled for Thursday. Both teams are yet to win a game in the in-season tournament.

The Sky have lost two games, while the Mystics have lost one game. Chicago’s losses came against the Indiana Fever and New York Liberty, while Washington lost to the Connecticut Sun.

While there’s still some time to go before the Commissioner’s Cup final on June 25, it doesn’t look too good for both teams so far. The Mystics, in particular, have struggled to get going in the season with a 0-9 record. The Sky haven’t fared great either with a 3-5 record.

Chicago Sky vs Washington Mystics game details and odd

The Chicago Sky vs Washington Mystics game is scheduled for 7 p.m. EDT on Thursday, June 6, at Capital One Arena. The game will be broadcast live on Monumental Sports Network and The U. It will also be streamed live on Amazon Prime.

Moneyline: Sky (-200) vs. Mystics (+165)

Spread: Sky (-4.5) vs. Mystics (+4.5)

Total (O/U): Sky -110 (o156) vs. Mystics -110 (u156)

Editor's note: The odds could change close to the game. The odds listed were as per available information at the time of writing.

Chicago Sky vs Washington Mystics preview

The two teams have met 71 times since 2006. Chicago leads the series with 36 wins, while Washington has won 35 games. They met four times in the 2023 season and the Mystics dominated the year with a 4-0 sweep. Seeing the current record, the streak should end Thursday and Chicago should get a much-needed win.

Chicago Sky vs Washington Mystics injury reports and starting lineups

The Sky have listed Diamond DeShields as day-to-day with a foot injury, while Kamilla Cardoso is out with a shoulder injury. Chicago coach Teresa Weatherspoon should start:

PG: Dana Evans SG: Marina Mabrey SF: Diamond DeShields PF: Angel Reese C: Elizabeth Williams

Chicago’s key contributors off of the bench should be Chennedy Carter, Lindsay Allen and Isabelle Harrison.

The Mystics will be without Brittney Sykes (ankle). Washington coach Eric Thibault should start:

PG: Julie Vanloo SG: Ariel Atkins SF: Karlie Samuelson PF: Aaliyah Edwards C: Stefanie Dolson

The Mystics’ key contributors off of the bench should be Myisha Hines-Allen, Jade Melbourne and Shatori Walker-Kimbrough.

Editor’s note: These are predicted starting lineups, which could change depending on the availability of players uncertain to play.

Chicago Sky vs Washington Mystics prediction

Despite being on the road, the Sky are favored to win this game. Chicago is expected to cover the spread for a win as Washington continues to search for its first win of the season. This could be a low-scoring game with the team total being under 156 points.