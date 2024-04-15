Complete 2024 WNBA Draft order: List of all three-round draft that features Caitlin Clark, Angel Reese and more.

The WNBA season begins with the 2024 WNBA draft on Monday night in Brooklyn, New York. The event airs on ESPN and begins at 7:30 p.m. ET. It is the 29th edition of the WNBA draft and will have fans in attendance for the first time since 2016.

This year’s draft class is one of the most loaded and star-studded of all time. Iowa’s Caitlin Clark will headline the class. Other women’s college basketball stars will also be there. LSU’s Angel Reese is a huge name and first round pick. Stanford’s Cameron Brink will also be in attendance. South Carolina’s Kamilla Cardoso is fresh off a national title and will likely go in the lottery, which includes the top four picks.

The Indiana Fever won the lottery and were awarded the first overall pick for the second straight season. The draft will be three rounds with twelve picks each. Each team is given one selection in each round.

However, due to trades, some teams will have multiple picks in a round. Let’s take a look at the full draft order for the 2024 WNBA draft.

Full 2024 WNBA Draft Order

First Round

1. Indiana Fever

2. Los Angeles Sparks

3. Chicago Sky (from Phoenix Mercury)

4. Los Angeles Sparks (from Seattle Storm)

5. Dallas Wings (from Chicago Sky)

6. Washington Mystics

7. Minnesota Lynx

8. Chicago Sky (from Atlanta Dream via Los Angeles Sparks)

9. Dallas Wings

10. Connecticut Sun

11. New York Liberty

12. Atlanta Dream (from Las Vegas Aces via Los Angeles Sparks)

Second Round

13. Chicago Sky (from Phoenix Mercury)

14. Seattle Storm

15. Indiana Fever

16. Las Vegas Aces (from Los Angeles Sparks)

17. New York Liberty (from Chicago Sky)

18. Las Vegas Aces (from Washington Mystics)

19. Connecticut Sun (from Minnesota Lynx)

20. Atlanta Dream

21. Washington Mystics (from Dallas Wings)

22. Connecticut Sun

23. New York Liberty

24. Las Vegas Aces

Third Round

25. Phoenix Mercury

26. Seattle Storm

27. Indiana Fever

28. Los Angeles Sparks

28. Phoenix Mercury (from Chicago Sky)

29. Washington Mystics

30. Minnesota Lynx

31. Atlanta Dream

32. Dallas Wings

33. Connecticut Sun

34. New York Liberty

35. Las Vegas Aces

Who will be picked first in the 2024 WNBA Draft?

The 2024 WNBA draft may be one of the most exciting drafts in league history. Many predict the Indiana Fever will take superstar Caitlin Clark with the first overall pick.

Clark set the NCAA all-time scoring record while in college at Iowa. Her shooting range changed the game, and she is one of the most hyped prospects in women’s basketball in decades.

She is also a two-time national player of the year. Clark led Iowa to two national title appearances in back-to-back seasons. Now she will try to take the Fever to a WNBA title.

Stanford’s Cameron Brink will likely go in the top four. She could land with the LA Sparks in the second spot.

The Sparks will have two picks in the top four due to trades. They could pair Brink with another college star in Cardoso to create quite the incoming class.

