Connecticut Sun guard drops 5-word reaction to Nika Mühl's stylish catwalk in Paris Fashion Week

Nika Mühl has been dazzling on the court for years now, and recently, she's elevated her fashion game as well. First came an Under Armour deal for the Seattle Storm star to be their ambassador, then made news walking the Paris Fashion Week runway for Kayelise—a brand created by Mühl's former UConn teammate and Connecticut Sun forward Olivia Nelson-Ododa.

Nelson-Ododa, currently playing for the Shanxi Flame in the Chinese Women's Basketball Association, took to Instagram to share her excitement about having her former teammate modeling her brand on the Paris Fashion Week, coinciding with International Women's Day. The former UConn standout chose her friend Mühl for her brand on its Paris Fashion Week debut, and judging by her reactions, the Croatian guard exceeded expectations.

"SHE IS THE F**KING MOMENT" posted an evidently excited Olivia Nelson-Odada, sharing the footage of Nika Mühl elegantly representing Kayelise at its Paris Fashion Week debut.

Olivia Nelson-Ododa's reaction to Nika Mühl's ramp walk for Kayelise - Source: Instagram

Nika Mühl and Olivia Nelson-Ododa played together for the UConn Huskies from 2020 to 2022, and share similar paths to the WNBA as second-round draft picks. Beyond basketball, the duo has gained recognition in the fashion world, and this exhibition of Nelson-Odada's brand by Mühl at the Paris Fashion Week marks an interesting collaboration between the two young WNBA fashion icons.

Nika Mühl and Olivia Nelson-Ododa were both named LeagueFits All-Star starters in 2024

This wasn't the first instance of the two UConn stars "collaborating" on a fashion-related project, as the two were selected as starters for the LeagueFits campaign in 2024 that celebrated the best pre-game fits in the WNBA.

The 2024-25 UConn Huskies and their WNBA alumni - Source: Getty

Their selection had led to their former UConn star teammate Paige Bueckers labeling the Huskies as the "school of fashion" on her Instagram story, and the interaction between the UConn triumvirate had gained major engagement on social media.

With Bueckers set to join the WNBA in just a matter of months, and Nika Mühl and Olivia Nelson-Ododa gaining crucial WNBA experience, it might just be a matter of time before UConn boasts a blend of All-Stars and All-Star LeagueFits alumni on the grandest stage of professional women's basketball.

