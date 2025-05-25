Connecticut Sun vs Atlanta Dream Predicted Starting Lineups and Depth Chart for May 25 | WNBA 2025 season

The Atlanta Dream will host the Connecticut Sun on Sunday for their first encounter of the 2025 WNBA season. Both teams had a 2-2 record against each other in their previous season series, winning one home and away game each.

Connecticut are yet to win their first game of the 2025 campaign after undergoing a significant overhaul of the organization in the offseason. They are coming off a 76-70 road loss to the Minnesota Lynx on Friday, slipping to a 0-3 record.

Marina Mabrey led their losing effort in the game with 22 points, eight rebounds and six assists, while Olivia Nelson-Ododa added a double-double of 10 points, 10 rebounds and two assists.

On the other hand, Atlanta are showing signs of a better season with a 2-2 record so far after they concluded the 2024 campaign with a 15-25 record, unable to clinch a playoff spot. They are going back-to-back following their 72-83 home win against the Dallas Wings on Saturday.

Allisha Gray led their victory charge with 27 points, five rebounds, six assists and three blocks in the game. Brionna Jones added 11 points, 15 rebounds, two assists, two steals and a block for the win.

Connecticut Sun vs Atlanta Dream: Injury Reports

Sun injury report for May 25

The Connecticut Sun will be without Lindsay Allen and Leila Lacan for the upcoming matchup.

Player Status Injury Lindsay Allen Out Hamstring Leila Lacan Out Not Injury Related

Dream injury report for May 25

Meanwhile, the Atlanta Dream have Jordin Canada and Te-Hina Paopao listed as out for the game while Holly Winterburn is out for the season.

Player Status Injury Jordin Canada Out Knee Te-Hina Paopao Out Face Holly Winterburn Out (OFS) Undisclosed

Connecticut Sun vs Atlanta Dream: Starting lineups and depth charts

Sun starting lineup and depth chart for May 25

The Sun are expected to use a starting lineup of Marina Mabrey (G), Saniya Rivers (G), Jacy Sheldon (G), Olivia Nelson-Ododa (C) and Tina Charles (C) for the upcoming matchup.

Guard Forward Center Marina Mabrey Aneesah Morrow Tina Charles Saniya Rivers Olivia Nelson-Ododa Olivia Nelson-Ododa Jacy Sheldon

Haley Peters Kariata Diaby Bria Hartley

Robyn Parks Rayah Marshall

Dream starting lineup and depth chart for May 25

On the other hand, the Dream will likely deploy a starting lineup of Allisha Gray (G), Shatori Walker-Kimbrough (G), Rhyne Howard (F), Brionna Jones (F) and Brittney Griner (C).

Guard Forward Center Allisha Gray Rhyne Howard Brittney Griner Shatori Walker-Kimbrough Brionna Jones

Brionna Jones Rhyne Howard Nia Coffey

Nia Coffey Naz Hillmon

Maya Caldwell Taylor Thierry



How to watch Connecticut Sun vs Atlanta Dream?

The Sun-Dream matchup is scheduled to tip off at 3 p.m. ET on Sunday at the Gateway Center Arena in College Park, Atlanta. The game will be broadcast locally on Peachtree TV and NBCS-BOS. Fans can also stream it live on FuboTV or WNBA League Pass.

