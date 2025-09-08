Connecticut Sun vs Atlanta Dream Prediction and Betting Tips for Sept. 8 | 2025 WNBA Season

There's only one game on the WNBA schedule for Monday, with the Connecticut Sun visiting the Atlanta Dream at the Gateway Center Arena. It's the final stretch of the regular season, with the Dream trying to improve their position for the upcoming playoffs.
The Dream are on a four-game winning streak and are currently sitting third in the standings with two games remaining. On the other hand, the Sun have been playing well over the past month and are trying to disrupt the playoff race.
Fans can watch the Sun-Dream game on local channels, such as NBC Sports Boston in Connecticut and Peachtree TV in Atlanta. It's also available via live stream on the WNBA League Pass, which is a paid subscription platform. Tipoff is scheduled for 7:30 p.m. EST.
Connecticut Sun vs. Atlanta Dream Preview, Prediction and Betting Tips
Moneyline: Sun (+650) vs. Dream (-1000)
Spread: Sun +13.5 (-110) vs. Dream -13.5 (-110)
Total (O/U): Sun, o159.5 (-108), Dream, u159.5 (-112)
Note: The odds could change before tipoff.
Connecticut Sun vs. Atlanta Dream Preview
Monday's game between the Sun and Dream will be their fourth matchup of the season. The Dream have two wins over Connecticut, one at home and one at the Mohegan Sun Arena. Their two victories were blowouts, while the lone loss was an eight-point defeat.
The two teams are set to meet again for their regular-season finale later this week. The Sun have an incentive to get more wins since they don't own their 2026 first-round pick. They will need to have a better record to lower the chances of that pick being first overall in the lottery.
Connecticut Sun vs. Atlanta Dream Predicted Starting Lineups
Sun
G - Lindsay Allen | G - Saniya Rivers | F - Marina Mabrey | F - Aneesah Morrow | C - Tina Charles
Dream
G - Jordin Canada | G - Te-Hina Paopao | F - Rhyne Howard | F - Naz Hillmon | C - Brionna Jones
Connecticut Sun vs. Atlanta Dream Betting Tips
Marina Mabrey has an over/under of 13.5 points via FanDuel. Mabrey is favored to go OVER (-120) against the Dream. Bet on her to score at least 14 points, which she has done in five of her last seven games.
Rhyne Howard is favored to go UNDER (-118) 19.5 points via FanDuel. Howard has scored at least 20 points in three of her last four games. Monitor the team's injury report and bet on Howard to go OVER (-110) if Allisha Gray gets ruled out of the game.
Connecticut Sun vs. Atlanta Dream Prediction
The Dream are the overwhelming favorite to beat the Sun on Monday night. However, the visitors have been playing well, so it's not going to be surprising if the game is competitive. The prediction is a win for Atlanta, with the Sun covering the +13.5 spread, and the total going over 159.5 points.