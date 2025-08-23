  • home icon
By Michael Macasero
Modified Aug 23, 2025 10:04 GMT
WNBA: Chicago Sky at Connecticut Sun - Source: Imagn
Connecticut Sun vs Chicago Sky Prediction and Betting Tips (Aug. 23) | 2025 WNBA season. [photo: Imagn]

The Connecticut Sun, already out of the playoff hunt, look to extend a season-high two-game winning run when they face the Chicago Sky on Saturday. Connecticut pulled off back-to-back upsets against the Washington Mystics this week to string together consecutive wins for the first time this season. A victory by the Sun would also give them a 2-1 lead in the season series against the Sky.

Meanwhile, the Sky hope to build on their 91-85 upset of the New York Liberty on Thursday. Chicago, like Connecticut, wants to play well despite having been eliminated from the playoff race.

Connecticut Sun vs Chicago Sky Preview, Predicted Starting Lineups, Betting Tips and Prediction

Moneyline: Sun (+126) vs. Sky (-154)

Odds: Sun (+3 -114) vs. Sky (-3 -106)

Total: Sun (o159.5 -110) vs. Sky (u159.5 -110)

Editor’s Note: The odds could change closer to the game.

Connecticut Sun vs Chicago Sky preview

The Sun have pulled off surprises this season if their defense is on point. They beat the Sky on Aug. 12 by holding them to 62 points. In back-to-back wins against Washington, they allowed the Mystics 62.5 points per game.

Connecticut has a chance to extend its run if it can limit its turnovers and force Chicago to struggle on offense.

The Sky beat the Liberty on Friday by getting perhaps the best game this season from Angel Reese and Kamilla Cardoso as a duo. Chicago’s starting frontline delivered 43 points, 25 rebounds, eight assists and three steals. Cardoso, in particular, was dominant against a defense anchored by defensive ace Jonquel Jones.

The Sky could end the Sun’s winning run if both can come close to the same output and impact.

Connecticut Sun vs Chicago Sky predicted starting lineups

Sun

PG: Leila Lacan | SG: Marina Mabrey | SF: Bria Hartley | PF: Aneesah Morrow | PF: Tina Charles

Sky

PG: Rachel Banham | SG: Ariel Atkins | SF: Michaela Onyenwere | PF: Angel Reese | C: Kamilla Cardoso

Connecticut Sun vs Chicago Sky betting tips

After a sizzling performance on Friday, Kamilla Cardoso could put on a show against the usually lethargic Sun defense. The Brazilian could easily top her 12.5 (O/U) points prop.

The Sun and the Sky have two of the worst offenses in the WNBA, combining for 150.9 points per game. Betting on both teams to hit the under in the 159.5 (O/U) points prop should merit big-time consideration.

Connecticut Sun vs Chicago Sky prediction

Connecticut is on a roll, but Chicago is coming off a major upset of the New York Liberty. The Sky are also playing at home, making it likely for the host to decisively end the Sun's winning run.

Michael Macasero

Edited by Michael Macasero
