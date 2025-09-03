Connecticut Sun vs Chicago Sky prediction and betting tips - Sept. 3 | 2025 WNBA Season

The Connecticut Sun will be on the road to face the Chicago Sky in one of two games scheduled for Wednesday. It's the fourth matchup between them this season.

The Sun (10-30) are fifth in the Eastern Conference and have won two of their last five games. They were last in action on Monday, losing 93-76 at home against the Atlanta Dream. Veteran center Tina Charles recorded 22 points, eight rebounds and one assist, while Leila Lacan had 17 points, three rebounds and four assists.

Meanwhile, the Sky (9-30) are bottom in the Eastern Conference and have won once in five games. They were last in action on Aug. 30, in a 79-69 loss on the road against the Seattle Storm. Angel Reese finished with 20 points, 10 rebounds and two assists, while Michaela Onyenwere added 11 points and two rebounds.

Connecticut Sun vs. Chicago Sky game details

The Sun-Sky game is scheduled for 8 p.m. ET at Wintrust Arena, Chicago, Illinois. The matchup will air on TV on The U and NBCS-BOS and stream via Fubo.

Connecticut Sun vs. Chicago Sky betting lines

Moneyline: Sun (+105) vs. Sky (-125)

Spread: Sun (+1.5) vs. Sky (-1.5)

Total: (O/U): Sun (o162.0) -110 vs. Sky (u162.0) -110

Connecticut Sun vs. Chicago Sky preview

The Sun have a better head-to-head record against Chicago. In their last 10 matchups, Connecticut has won eight times and holds a 2-1 record this season.

Their last matchup on Aug. 23 saw the Sun win 94-84. Charles recorded 23 points, 10 rebounds and two assists, while Bria Hartley finished with 23 points, two rebounds and four assists.

Connecticut Sun vs. Chicago Sky predicted starting lineups

Sun

PG - Leila Lacan | SG - Lindsay Allen | SF - Marina Mabrey | PF - Aneesah Morrow | C - Tina Charles

Sky

PG - Rachel Banham | SG - Ariel Atkins | SF - Michaela Onyenwere | PF - Angel Reese | C - Kamilla Cardoso

Note: The starting lineups could still change ahead of tipoff.

Connecticut Sun vs. Chicago Sky betting tips

Tina Charles has an over/under of 14.5 points on FanDuel. She’s averaging 16.4 ppg this season, so the safe bet is the over.

Meanwhile, Angel Reese has an over/under of 14.5 points on FanDuel. She’s averaging 14.6 ppg this season, so the safe bet is the over.

Game prediction

The Sky are the bookmaker favorites. With a 55.6% win percentage compared to the Sun’s 48.8%, expect a closely contested game.

