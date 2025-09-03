Connecticut Sun vs Chicago Sky prediction and betting tips - Sept. 3 | 2025 WNBA Season

The Connecticut Sun will be on the road to face the Chicago Sky in one of two games scheduled for Wednesday. It's the fourth matchup between them this season.
The Sun (10-30) are fifth in the Eastern Conference and have won two of their last five games. They were last in action on Monday, losing 93-76 at home against the Atlanta Dream. Veteran center Tina Charles recorded 22 points, eight rebounds and one assist, while Leila Lacan had 17 points, three rebounds and four assists.
Meanwhile, the Sky (9-30) are bottom in the Eastern Conference and have won once in five games. They were last in action on Aug. 30, in a 79-69 loss on the road against the Seattle Storm. Angel Reese finished with 20 points, 10 rebounds and two assists, while Michaela Onyenwere added 11 points and two rebounds.
Connecticut Sun vs. Chicago Sky game details
The Sun-Sky game is scheduled for 8 p.m. ET at Wintrust Arena, Chicago, Illinois. The matchup will air on TV on The U and NBCS-BOS and stream via Fubo.
Connecticut Sun vs. Chicago Sky betting lines
Moneyline: Sun (+105) vs. Sky (-125)
Spread: Sun (+1.5) vs. Sky (-1.5)
Total: (O/U): Sun (o162.0) -110 vs. Sky (u162.0) -110
Connecticut Sun vs. Chicago Sky preview
The Sun have a better head-to-head record against Chicago. In their last 10 matchups, Connecticut has won eight times and holds a 2-1 record this season.
Their last matchup on Aug. 23 saw the Sun win 94-84. Charles recorded 23 points, 10 rebounds and two assists, while Bria Hartley finished with 23 points, two rebounds and four assists.
Connecticut Sun vs. Chicago Sky predicted starting lineups
Sun
PG - Leila Lacan | SG - Lindsay Allen | SF - Marina Mabrey | PF - Aneesah Morrow | C - Tina Charles
Sky
PG - Rachel Banham | SG - Ariel Atkins | SF - Michaela Onyenwere | PF - Angel Reese | C - Kamilla Cardoso
Note: The starting lineups could still change ahead of tipoff.
Connecticut Sun vs. Chicago Sky betting tips
Tina Charles has an over/under of 14.5 points on FanDuel. She’s averaging 16.4 ppg this season, so the safe bet is the over.
Meanwhile, Angel Reese has an over/under of 14.5 points on FanDuel. She’s averaging 14.6 ppg this season, so the safe bet is the over.
Game prediction
The Sky are the bookmaker favorites. With a 55.6% win percentage compared to the Sun’s 48.8%, expect a closely contested game.