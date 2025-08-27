Connecticut Sun vs Dallas Wings Prediction and Betting Tips - Aug. 27 | 2025 WNBA Season

There are only two games on the WNBA schedule for Wednesday, including the Connecticut Sun vs. Dallas Wings matchup at the College Park Arena in Arlington, Texas. The Sun are coming off to a close loss to the New York Liberty, while the Wings fell short to the Golden State Valkyries.
Connecticut was on a three-game winning streak before its 81-79 defeat at the hands of the defending champions. Dallas, on the other hand, is on a five-game losing skid and has lost nine of their last 10 games.
Fans can watch the Sun-Wings game on local channels NBC Sports Boston in Connecticut and KFAA in the Dallas-Fort Worth Area. It's also available via live stream on the WNBA League Pass, which is a paid subscription platform. Tipoff is scheduled for 8:00 p.m. EST.
Connecticut Sun vs. Dallas Wings Preview, Prediction and Betting Tips
Moneyline: Sun (-170) vs. Wings (+140)
Spread: Sun -3.5 (-110) vs. Wings +3.5 (-110)
Total (O/U): Sun, o162.5 (-115), Wings, u162.5 (-110)
Note: The odds could change before tipoff.
Connecticut Sun vs. Dallas Wings Preview
Wednesday's game will be the third and final matchup of the season between the Sun and Wings. Dallas won the first two meetings, including a 109-87 win in Connecticut on May 27 and a close 86-83 victory at College Park Center on June 20.
Despite the Wings winning the first two matchups, the Sun are playing much better this month. They are suddenly playing like contenders, pulling themselves out of the bottom of the standings to get ahead of Dallas and the Chicago Sky.
Connecticut Sun vs. Dallas Wings Predicted Starting Lineups
Sun
G - Saniya Rivers | G - Bria Hartley | F - Marina Mabrey | F - Aneesah Morrow | C - Tina Charles
Wings
G - Paige Bueckers | G - Grace Berger | F - Maddy Siegrist | F - Haley Jones | C - Luisa Geiselsoder
Connecticut Sun vs. Dallas Wings Betting Tips
Paige Bueckers has an over/under of 17.5 points via FanDuel. Bueckers is favored to go OVER (-128) even though she has gone under 17.5 points in her last two games. Bet on Bueckers to go OVER since the Sun are not better than the Seattle Storm and Golden State Valkyries.
Marina Mabrey is favored to go UNDER (-118) 15.5 points via FanDuel. Mabrey has scored 16 points or more three times out of her last five games. It might be worth betting on OVER (-113) against the Wings.
Connecticut Sun vs. Dallas Wings Prediction
The Sun are slightly favored to beat the Wings in Arlington despite being the road team. Connecticut is simply playing much better than Dallas, so the prediction is a win for the Sun and the total going OVER 162.5 points.