Connecticut Sun vs Golden State Valkyries prediction and betting tips - June 22 | 2025 WNBA Season

The Connecticut Sun will travel to California on Sunday to face the Golden State Valkyries at Chase Center. This will be their first-ever meeting and they enter this game with contrasting fortunes.

The Valkyries welcomed the Fever to the Bay Area in their last game and beat them in a convincing 88-77 win. Alternatively, the Sun enters this game on the back of an 86-83 loss to the Dallas Wings.

The upcoming game in California will mark the first of four matches for the Sun in the Western Conference, as they are set to face the Aces, the Storm, and the Lynx in the following days.

Meanwhile, the Valkyries will continue to host Eastern Conference teams at Chase Center, with the Liberty and the Sky scheduled to play after the Sun.

Connecticut Sun vs. Golden State Valkyries preview, predicted starting lineups, odds, and prediction

The inter-conference game between the Sun and the Valkyries is scheduled for tip-off at 8:30 p.m. ET. The match will be covered locally by the KPIX+ 44, KMAX 31, and NBC SPORTS BOSTON networks.

Viewers can livestream the game by purchasing the WNBA League Pass on WNBA.com.

Here are the odds for the game listed at the time of writing:

Team Spread Total (o/u) Moneyline Connecticut Sun +9.5 o154.5 (-105) +320 Golden State Valkyries -9.5 u154.5 (-115) -425

Note: Odds are subject to change closer to tip-off.

Connecticut Sun vs. Golden State Valkyries preview

The Golden State Valkyries have four wins in their last five games, making them one of the most in-form teams in the league. The Bay Area team has started to gel well under Natalie Nakase's leadership, and with a win against the Fever, the Valkyries (6-6) have risen to sixth in the standings.

Kayla Thornton has found a leading role within the Valkyreis set up as the forward leads the team in scoring, rebounds and steals. The veteran is currently averaging 14.8 points, 7.1 rebounds and 1.8 steals per game while starting all 12 games this season.

On the other hand, the Connecticut Sun (2-11) sits at the bottom of the standings with a five-game losing streak. Their last victory came at home to the Atlanta Dream at the start of the month, and they are without a win on the road since the end of May.

The Sun has been heavily reliant on Marina Mabrey and Tiina Charles, but with the guard out with an injury, Charles will need to do most of the scoring. The center is averaging 16.6 ppg, 5.3 rbg and 1.6 apg but will need help if they are to beat the Valkyries.

Connecticut Sun vs. Golden State Valkyries starting lineups

The Connecticut Sun enters the game with two players on their injury report. Marina Mabrey (knee) is listed as questionable for the next game while Leila Lacan continues to miss the game due to an overseas commitment.

Position Starter PG Bria Hartley SG Jacy Sheldon SF Aneesah Morrow PF Tina Charles C Olivia Nelson-Ododa

The Golden State Valkyries' injury report features zero players and will enter the game on Sunday with a healthy roster.

Position Starter PG Veronica Burton SG Carla Leite SF Stephanie Talbot PF Kayla Thornton C Monique Billings

Connecticut Sun vs. Golden State Valkyries betting tips

Tina Charles will be the go-to pick from the Connecticut Sun for their upcoming game. With Mabrey out injured, the center will see more of the ball. She offers odds of -108 for over 23.5 points and rebounds, and has reached that figure in four of her last five games.

Meanwhile, the best bet on the Valkyries will be Kayla Thornton. The forward has odds of -120 for over 14.5 points scored. This is a no-brainer for bettors as she recorded 17 points against the Fever and averages 14.8 points per game.

Connecticut Sun vs. Golden State Valkyries prediction

With the form that they are in, it would be unwise to bet against the Valkyries. However, with their last defeat coming against a then bottom-placed Dallas Wings, the Sun will be hoping for a similar result.

In all fairness, the Valkyries should earn their seventh win of the season.

