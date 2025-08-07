Connecticut Sun vs LA Sparks Prediction and Betting Tips - Aug. 7 | 2025 WNBA Season

There are three games on the WNBA schedule for Thursday, including the Connecticut Sun vs. LA Sparks matchup at Crypto.com Arena. It's the third and final meeting of the season between the two teams, with the Sparks looking for the series sweep.

Ad

The first meeting happened on July 13 in Los Angeles, with the Sparks coming away with a hard-fought 92-88 win. The second one occurred less than two weeks later at Mohegan Sun Arena, with LA dominating en route to a 101-86 victory.

Ad

Trending

Fans can watch the Sun-Sparks game on local channels NBC Sports Boston and Spectrum SportsNet in Los Angeles. It's also available via live stream on the WNBA League Pass, which is a paid subscription. Tipoff is scheduled for 10:00 p.m. EST.

Connecticut Sun vs. LA Sparks Preview, Prediction and Betting Tips

Moneyline: Sun (+430) vs. Sparks (-620)

Spread: Sun +11 (-109) vs. Sparks -11 (-111)

Ad

Total (O/U): Sun o175.5 (-111) vs. Sparks u175.5 (-110)

Note: The odds could change before tipoff.

Connecticut Sun vs. LA Sparks Preview

The Connecticut Sun have the worst record in the WNBA at 5-23. They are not expected to improve anytime soon, but they still pose a threat to any team. They did beat the New York Liberty 78-62 at the start of August.

Meanwhile, the LA Sparks are one of the hottest teams in the league. They are 8-2 in their last 10 games and are steadily improving their current record of 13-15. They are coming off a 100-91 win over the Indiana Fever, snapping their five-game winning streak.

Ad

Connecticut Sun vs. LA Sparks Predicted Starting Lineups

Sun

G - Leila Lacan | G - Bria Hartley | F - Marina Mabrey | F - Aneesah Morrow | C - Tina Charles

Sparks

G - Kelsey Plum | G - Julie Allemand | F - Rickea Jackson | F - Dearica Hamby | C - Azura Stevens

Connecticut Sun vs. LA Sparks Betting Tips

Marina Mabrey has an over/under of 14.5 points via FanDuel, which is higher than her season average of 14.4 points per game. She's favored to go UNDER (-128) despite going OVER 14.5 in two of her last three games. Take the risk and bet OVER (-102) for Thursday's contest.

Ad

Kelsey Plum is favored to go UNDER (-120) 20.5 points via FanDuel. She's averaging 20.4 points per game and has gone OVER 20.5 points in her past three games. Bet on Plum to score at least 21 points against the worst team in the WNBA.

Connecticut Sun vs. LA Sparks Prediction

The Sparks are the favorite to beat the Sun on Thursday since they have been playing much better overall. The prediction is a win for the Sparks, with the Sun covering the +11 spread and the total going OVER 175.5 points.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Juan Paolo David Juan Paolo is a journalist for Sportskeeda who covers the NBA and WNBA. He's been writing about basketball since 2015 and has been with Sportskeeda since 2021.



Juan's allegiance lies with the Golden State Warriors and his journey with the Warriors began with their memorable victory over the Lakers in 2000, and he experienced the successes of the 'We Believe' era and the rise of Steph Curry.



What Juan loves most about basketball is its ability to evoke a range of emotions, from adrenaline-fueled excitement to the highs of victory and the lows of defeat. To ensure complete accuracy in articles, he conducts thorough research before writing his articles.



The Warriors' victories in the 2022 and 2017 championships hold a special place in Juan's memories, as well as iconic moments like Baron Davis' dunk over Andrei Kirilenko and Goran Dragic's performance in the 2010 Western Conference semifinals.



Off the court, Juan enjoys watching football, TV and movies, caring for his numerous cats, and cooking whenever time permits. Know More