Connecticut Sun vs LA Sparks prediction and betting tips - July 13 | 2025 WNBA season

The Connecticut Sun vs LA Sparks matchup is one of four WNBA games scheduled on Sunday. This will be the first time that these two teams will meet this season.
The Sun (3-17) are currently dead last in the league, while the Sparks (6-14) have the second-worst record in the Western Conference. Both teams, then, are in dire need of a win at this point in the season.
Connecticut Sun vs LA Sparks preview, prediction, predicted starting lineups, and betting tips
Moneyline: Sun (+471) vs Sparks (-762)
Spread: Sun (+11.5) vs Sparks (-11.5)
Total: Sun (o162.5) vs Sparks (u162.5)
Connecticut Sun vs LA Sparks preview
The Sun have lost 11 of their last 12 games. After picking up their third win of the season by defeating the Seattle Storm this past Wednesday, the Storm exacted revenge by beating them 79-65 two days later. Tina Charles had a double-double performance with 20 points and 10 rebounds in this game.
Meanwhile, the Sparks picked up just a single win in their last four games. They prevailed over the Indiana Fever last Saturday, but they lost 91-82 to the Minnesota Lynx on Thursday. Kelsey Plum had 17 points, three rebounds, and 12 assists in this losing effort.
Connecticut Sun vs LA Sparks predicted starting lineups
Sun
PG: Jacy Sheldon | SG: Bria Hartley | SF: Saniya Rivers | PF: Tina Charles | C: Olivia Nelson-Ododa
Sparks
PG: Kelsey Plum | SG: Julie Allemand | SF: Rickea Jackson | PF: Dearica Hamby | C: Azura Stevens
Connecticut Sun vs LA Sparks betting tips
Tina Charles' point total is set at 15.5, which is nearly identical with his season average of 15.47 points per game. Though Charles had a double-double performance in the loss to the Storm, she shot just 5-for-18 from the field.
Dearica Hamby's point total is set at 15.5, which is below his season average of 16.8 point per outing. Hamby had 12 points and seven rebounds in the loss to the Lynx.
Connecticut Sun vs LA Sparks prediction
The Sparks are expected to win over the Sun on Sunday. Connecticut has struggled to be competitive throughout this season, which makes this road game at Crypto.com Arena an even bigger struggle.