Connecticut Sun vs Las Vegas Aces Predicted Starting Lineups and Depth Chart for June 25 | WNBA 2025 Season

The Connecticut Sun visit the Las Vegas Aces at Michelob ULTRA Arena for one of two WNBA games slated for Wednesday. The Aces have lost five of their last seven games.

They started well, winning four of their first six, but following their best player A’ja Wilson getting sidelined due to concussion protocol in June for three straight games, Las Vegas has fallen to ninth in the standings.

Meanwhile, the Sun have fared worse, winning only two of their first 14 games this season. They have lost six in a row and are last (2-12) in the league, a game behind the Dallas Wings in 12th (4-12).

Wednesday's matchup will be the second Aces-Sun game of the season. The Aces won the their last meeting, 87-62, following a 22-point, 10-rebound outing from reigning MVP A'ja Wilson.

Connecticut Sun vs. Las Vegas Aces Injury Reports June 25

Connecticut Sun injury report

The Sun have two players listed on their injury report. Marina Mabrey is dealing with a left knee injury and is expected to be sidelined for two to four weeks, the team announced on Tuesday.

Meanwhile, Leila Lacan isn't expected to be back until July due to overseas commitment.

Las Vegas Aces injury report

The Aces also have two players on their injury report. Megan Gustafson is dealing with an injury to her left leg that has kept her sidelined since the start of May and is out indefinitely.

Cheyenne Parker-Tyus, meanwhile, announced her pregnancy on April 4 and is expected to miss the first three months of the season. She will likely return in August.

Connecticut Sun vs. Las Vegas Aces predicted starting lineups and depth charts, June 25

Connecticut Sun starting lineup and depth chart

Connecticut is likely to start Bria Hartley, Jacy Sheldon, Saniya Rivers, Aneesah Morrow and Tina Charles.

Starters 2nd 3rd Bria Hartley Lindsay Allen

Jacy Sheldon Jaelyn Brown

Saniya Rivers Haley Peters

Aneesah Morrow Kariata Diaby Rayah Marshall Tina Charles Olivia Nelson-Ododa



Las Vegas Aces predicted starting lineup and depth chart

The Aces are expected to start Jewell Loyd, Chelsea Gray, Jackie Young, A’ja Wilson and Kiah Stokes.

Starters 2nd 3rd Jewell Loyd Aaliyah Nye Tiffany Mitchell Chelsea Gray Dana Evans

Jackie Young Kierstan Bell

A’ja Wilson Elizabeth Kitley

Kiah Stokes Joyner Holmes



