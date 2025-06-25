Connecticut Sun vs Las Vegas Aces Predicted Starting Lineups and Depth Chart for June 25 | WNBA 2025 Season

The Connecticut Sun visit the Las Vegas Aces at Michelob ULTRA Arena for one of two WNBA games slated for Wednesday. The Aces have lost five of their last seven games.
They started well, winning four of their first six, but following their best player A’ja Wilson getting sidelined due to concussion protocol in June for three straight games, Las Vegas has fallen to ninth in the standings.
Meanwhile, the Sun have fared worse, winning only two of their first 14 games this season. They have lost six in a row and are last (2-12) in the league, a game behind the Dallas Wings in 12th (4-12).
Wednesday's matchup will be the second Aces-Sun game of the season. The Aces won the their last meeting, 87-62, following a 22-point, 10-rebound outing from reigning MVP A'ja Wilson.
Connecticut Sun vs. Las Vegas Aces Injury Reports June 25
Connecticut Sun injury report
The Sun have two players listed on their injury report. Marina Mabrey is dealing with a left knee injury and is expected to be sidelined for two to four weeks, the team announced on Tuesday.
Meanwhile, Leila Lacan isn't expected to be back until July due to overseas commitment.
Las Vegas Aces injury report
The Aces also have two players on their injury report. Megan Gustafson is dealing with an injury to her left leg that has kept her sidelined since the start of May and is out indefinitely.
Cheyenne Parker-Tyus, meanwhile, announced her pregnancy on April 4 and is expected to miss the first three months of the season. She will likely return in August.
Connecticut Sun vs. Las Vegas Aces predicted starting lineups and depth charts, June 25
Connecticut Sun starting lineup and depth chart
Connecticut is likely to start Bria Hartley, Jacy Sheldon, Saniya Rivers, Aneesah Morrow and Tina Charles.
Las Vegas Aces predicted starting lineup and depth chart
The Aces are expected to start Jewell Loyd, Chelsea Gray, Jackie Young, A’ja Wilson and Kiah Stokes.