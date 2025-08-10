Connecticut Sun vs Las Vegas Aces Prediction and Betting Tips - Aug. 10 | 2025 WNBA Season

The WNBA’s five-game Sunday schedule wraps up with a matchup between the Connecticut Sun and Las Vegas Aces. The two teams sit on opposite ends of the standings, reflected in recent form — the Sun have dropped three straight while the Aces have strung together three consecutive wins.

At 17-14, Las Vegas is looking to climb the standings, sitting just half a game behind the No. 5 Indiana Fever. Meanwhile, the 5-25 Sun appear headed for an early offseason as they continue their rebuild.

Here’s a preview of Sunday’s Seattle Storm vs LA Sparks game, scheduled to tip off 9 p.m. ET at Michelob ULTRA Arena in Las Vegas.

Connecticut Sun vs Las Vegas Aces Preview and Odds

Moneyline: Sun (+600) vs Aces (-900)

Spread: Sun +12.5 (-110) vs Aces -12.5 (-110)

Total (O/U): Sun o166.5 (-110) vs Aces u166.5 (-110)

Editor's note: The odds could change close to the game. The odds listed were as per available information at the time of writing.

Connecticut Sun vs Las Vegas Aces preview

Las Vegas enters as a heavy favorite, and with good reason. While their season has had ups and downs, the Aces have found momentum, aided by Jewell Loyd thriving in a bench role during their three-game winning streak.

The Sun haven’t had much to celebrate this year, but they’ll debut a new piece on Sunday: former Washington Mystics forward [player name missing in original text] will suit up for the first time after being acquired in a trade that sent out Jacy Sheldon and 2026 first-round pick swap rights.

Still, the odds tilt toward Las Vegas. The Aces have already beaten Connecticut three times this season by margins of 25, 26 and 18 points.

Connecticut Sun vs Las Vegas Aces predicted starting lineups

Sun

G - Leila Lacan | G - Bria Hartley | F - Marina Mabrey | F - Aneesah Morrow | C - Tina Charles

Aces

G - Chelsea Gray | G - Jackie Young | F - Kierstan Bell | F - A’ja Wilson | C - NaLyssa Smith

Editor's note: These are the predicted lineups and could change based on the availability of players.

Connecticut Sun vs Las Vegas Aces betting tips

A’ja Wilson O/U 21.5 points – Take the over.

Jackie Young O/U 15.5 points– Take the under.

Marina Mabrey O/U 15.5 points– Take the over.

Jewell Loyd O/U 11.5 points– Take the over.

Connecticut Sun vs Las Vegas Aces prediction

We expect Las Vegas to keep their streak alive with another comfortable victory.

Our prediction: Aces win by 16.

