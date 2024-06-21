Connecticut Sun vs Las Vegas Aces Starting Lineups and Depth Chart | June 21, 2024

The 13-1 Connecticut Sun will get their first look at the two-time, defending WNBA champion Las Vegas Aces on Friday. Connecticut has been the surprise of the season behind an unforgiving defense that travels well on the road. The Sun will need that defense to be at its best when they face the star-studded hosts.

After starting the season 5-2, the Aces have slumped to a 2-4 record. A’ja Wilson and Co. are realizing that they can’t afford to just go through the motions in their quest for a three-peat. The return of All-Star Chelsea Gray might be the spark the Aces need to regain their championship form.

Michelob ULTRA Arena will host the game between the Sun and the Aces. ION will air the game as it happens, while streaming is also available by subscribing to the WNBA League Pass.

Connecticut Sun vs Las Vegas Aces: Injury reports

Connecticut Sun injury report

Sun coach Stephanie White will have her full complement of players when the Sun square off against the Aces. The team doesn’t have anyone on the injury list, so every player has the go-signal to suit up.

Las Vegas Aces injury report

The Aces will still be without Kierstan Bell, who played just once this season.

Connecticut Sun vs Las Vegas Aces: Starting lineups and depth charts

Connecticut Sun starting lineup and depth chart

Pos Starter 2nd 3rd G Tyasha Harris Tiffany Mitchell G DiJonai Carrington Rachel Banham Veronica Buron F DeWanna Bonner F Brionna Jones Oliva Nelson-Ododa F Alyssa Thomas Astou Ndour-Fall

Las Vegas Aces starting lineup and depth chart

Pos Starter 2nd 3rd G Jackie Young Chelsea Gray G Tiffany Hayes Kate Martin Sydney Colson G Kelsey Plum Jessika Carter F A'ja Wilson Alysha Clark C Kiah Stokes Megan Gustafson

Connecticut Sun vs Las Vegas Aces: Key matchups

A’ja Wilson vs whoever Connecticut puts on her

A’ja Wilson has been so dominant this season that it will always be interesting how teams will try to guard her. Brionna Jones and Alyssa Thomas will likely get the majority of the minutes shadowing the reigning NBA Finals MVP. Thomas, a perennial Defensive Player of the Year candidate, will be on Wilson to start the game.

On the other end of the court, who Wilson will take on will also be quite the sight. Besides being a dominant force on offense, she is also quite the juggernaut on defense. How Jones or Thomas will fare against her will be something fans will be excited to see.

Jackie Young vs DiJonai Carrington

Chelsea Gray is back, but Jacke Young has been the heartbeat of the Aces this season. Two nights ago, she carved up the Seattle Storm defense with 32 points on 11-for-19 shooting. The Sun will ask DiJonai Carrington, an excellent defender, to try and stop Young from controlling the game.

DeWanna Bonner vs Kelsey Plum

The underrated matchup on Tuesday between the Connecticut Sun and Las Vegas Aces might be the Bonner-Plum duel. Wilson will spend her time shadowing Bonner, but Plum will also get that assignment. Bonner has a bruising game that could make Plum struggle on defense.

