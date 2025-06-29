Connecticut Sun vs Minnesota Lynx Prediction and Betting Tips - June 29 | 2025 WNBA Season

One of the five games scheduled for Sunday is the Connecticut Sun vs. Minnesota Lynx matchup at the Target Center. The Sun are hoping to snap an eight-game losing streak, while the Lynx will try to start another winning streak after beating the Atlanta Dream on Friday.

The Lynx outlasted the Dream 96-92 in overtime, led by Napheesa Collier's 26-point night in her first game back from a back injury. The Sun, on the other hand, suffered their third consecutive double-digit defeat. They were no match for the Seattle Storm, 97-81.

Fans can watch the Sun-Lynx game on local channels NBC Sports Boston and NBC CT in Connecticut, and FanDuel Sports Network North and KARE 11 in Minnesota. It's also available via live stream on FuboTV and WNBA League Pass, which are paid subscriptions. Tipoff is scheduled for 7:00 p.m. EST.

Connecticut Sun vs. Minnesota Lynx Preview, Prediction and Betting Tips

Moneyline: Sun (+1500) vs. Lynx (-5000)

Spread: Sun +20.5 (-110) vs. Lynx -20.5 (-110)

Total (O/U): Sun o154 (-112) vs. Lynx u154 (-109)

Note: The odds could change before tipoff.

Connecticut Sun vs. Minnesota Lynx Preview

Sunday's game will be the second matchup of the season between the Sun and Lynx. The Lynx defeated the Sun 76-70 in a surprisingly close game on May 24 in Minneapolis. Napheesa Collier was unstoppable in that contest with 33 points and 11 rebounds.

It's also a rematch of last year's playoff semifinals, but the Sun underwent a massive overhaul in the offseason. They are rebuilding and are one of the worst teams in the league. Their only star, Marina Mabrey, is currently out with a minor knee injury.

Connecticut Sun vs. Minnesota Lynx Predicted Starting Lineups

Sun

G - Jacy Sheldon | G - Bria Hartley | F - Saniya Rivers | F - Olivia Nelson-Ododa | C - Tina Charles

Lynx

G - Courtney Williams | G - Kayla McBride | F - Bridget Carleton | F - Alanna Smith | F - Napheesa Collier

Connecticut Sun vs. Minnesota Lynx Betting Tips

Jacy Sheldon has an over/under of 10.5 points via Betting Pros. Sheldon is averaging 8.1 points per game this season, but she's expected to score more with Marina Mabrey out. Bet on Sheldon to go over (+130) and score at least 11 points.

Napheesa Collier has an over/under of 23.5 points via FanDuel. She has even odds entering the game, though she's likely to go OVER due to how easy it is for her against the worst team in the WNBA.

Connecticut Sun vs. Minnesota Lynx Prediction

The Lynx are the overwhelming favorites to beat the Suns, which is no surprise since both teams are on opposite ends of the standings. The prediction is a win for the Lynx, covering the -20.5 spread and the total going over 154 points.

