Connecticut Sun vs Minnesota Lynx Prediction and Betting Tips - May 23 | 2025 WNBA Season

There are four WNBA games scheduled for Friday, including the Connecticut Sun vs. Minnesota Lynx matchup at the Target Center. It's a rematch of last year's playoff semifinals, but the Sun look a little different after rehauling most of their roster in the offseason.

Ad

Connecticut is 0-2 to start the season, losing to the Washington Mystics and Las Vegas Aces. The Lynx, on the other hand, will look to improve to 4-0 after winning their first three games against the Dallas Wings twice and the LA Sparks.

Ad

Trending

Fans can watch the Sun-Lynx game on ION or via live stream on FuboTV and WNBA League Pass, which are both paid subscriptions. Tipoff is scheduled for 7:30 p.m. EST.

Connecticut Sun vs. Minnesota Lynx Preview, Prediction and Betting Tips

Moneyline: Sun (+850) vs. Lynx (-1450)

Spread: Sun +16 (-108) vs. Lynx -16 (-112)

Total (O/U): Sun o160.5 (-109) vs. Lynx u160.5 (-110)

Ad

Note: The odds could change before tipoff.

Connecticut Sun vs. Minnesota Lynx Preview

The Sun overhauled their roster in the offseason, trading away cornerstones Alyssa Thomas and DiJonai Carrington. They also let DeWanna Bonner go via free agency, but retained Marina Mabrey and signed veteran forward Tina Charles.

On the contrary, the Lynx didn't make a lot of changes and are still led by Napheesa Collier, who is one of the favorites to win WNBA MVP this season. Collier looked the part in the first three games of the season, averaging 28.3 points, 6.0 rebounds, 2.3 assists and 1.3 steals on 57.7% shooting from the field.

Ad

Connecticut Sun vs. Minnesota Lynx Predicted Starting Lineups

Sun

G - Lindsay Allen | G - Jacy Sheldon | G - Marina Mabrey | F - Tina Charles | C - Olivia Nelson-Ododa

Lynx

G - Courtney Williams | G - Karlie Samuelson | F - Bridget Carleton | F - Napheesa Collier | C - Alanna Smith

Note: The starting lineups could still change ahead of tipoff.

Connecticut Sun vs. Minnesota Lynx Betting Tips

Marina Mabrey has an over/under of 16.5 points via FanDuel. Mabrey is averaging just 9.0 points per game this season and is favored to go UNDER (-125). Bet on the Sun star to score less than 16.5 points.

Ad

Napheesa Collier is favored to go OVER (-125) 24.5 points against Connecticut. She's coming off a 28-point performance against the Dallas Wings. Bet on Collier to hit the mark and score at least 25 points.

Ad

Connecticut Sun vs. Minnesota Lynx Prediction

The Lynx are the overwhelming favorites to beat the Sun on Friday night. They have been dominant in two of their first three wins, and Connecticut's team is nowhere near as good as the Dallas Wings and LA Sparks. The prediction is a win for Minnesota, with the total going OVER 160.5.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Juan Paolo David Juan Paolo is a journalist for Sportskeeda who covers the NBA and WNBA. He's been writing about basketball since 2015 and has been with Sportskeeda since 2021.



Juan's allegiance lies with the Golden State Warriors and his journey with the Warriors began with their memorable victory over the Lakers in 2000, and he experienced the successes of the 'We Believe' era and the rise of Steph Curry.



What Juan loves most about basketball is its ability to evoke a range of emotions, from adrenaline-fueled excitement to the highs of victory and the lows of defeat. To ensure complete accuracy in articles, he conducts thorough research before writing his articles.



The Warriors' victories in the 2022 and 2017 championships hold a special place in Juan's memories, as well as iconic moments like Baron Davis' dunk over Andrei Kirilenko and Goran Dragic's performance in the 2010 Western Conference semifinals.



Off the court, Juan enjoys watching football, TV and movies, caring for his numerous cats, and cooking whenever time permits. Know More