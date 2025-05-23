Connecticut Sun vs Minnesota Lynx Prediction and Betting Tips - May 23 | 2025 WNBA Season

There are four WNBA games scheduled for Friday, including the Connecticut Sun vs. Minnesota Lynx matchup at the Target Center. It's a rematch of last year's playoff semifinals, but the Sun look a little different after rehauling most of their roster in the offseason.
Connecticut is 0-2 to start the season, losing to the Washington Mystics and Las Vegas Aces. The Lynx, on the other hand, will look to improve to 4-0 after winning their first three games against the Dallas Wings twice and the LA Sparks.
Fans can watch the Sun-Lynx game on ION or via live stream on FuboTV and WNBA League Pass, which are both paid subscriptions. Tipoff is scheduled for 7:30 p.m. EST.
Connecticut Sun vs. Minnesota Lynx Preview, Prediction and Betting Tips
Moneyline: Sun (+850) vs. Lynx (-1450)
Spread: Sun +16 (-108) vs. Lynx -16 (-112)
Total (O/U): Sun o160.5 (-109) vs. Lynx u160.5 (-110)
Note: The odds could change before tipoff.
Connecticut Sun vs. Minnesota Lynx Preview
The Sun overhauled their roster in the offseason, trading away cornerstones Alyssa Thomas and DiJonai Carrington. They also let DeWanna Bonner go via free agency, but retained Marina Mabrey and signed veteran forward Tina Charles.
On the contrary, the Lynx didn't make a lot of changes and are still led by Napheesa Collier, who is one of the favorites to win WNBA MVP this season. Collier looked the part in the first three games of the season, averaging 28.3 points, 6.0 rebounds, 2.3 assists and 1.3 steals on 57.7% shooting from the field.
Connecticut Sun vs. Minnesota Lynx Predicted Starting Lineups
Sun
G - Lindsay Allen | G - Jacy Sheldon | G - Marina Mabrey | F - Tina Charles | C - Olivia Nelson-Ododa
Lynx
G - Courtney Williams | G - Karlie Samuelson | F - Bridget Carleton | F - Napheesa Collier | C - Alanna Smith
Note: The starting lineups could still change ahead of tipoff.
Connecticut Sun vs. Minnesota Lynx Betting Tips
Marina Mabrey has an over/under of 16.5 points via FanDuel. Mabrey is averaging just 9.0 points per game this season and is favored to go UNDER (-125). Bet on the Sun star to score less than 16.5 points.
Napheesa Collier is favored to go OVER (-125) 24.5 points against Connecticut. She's coming off a 28-point performance against the Dallas Wings. Bet on Collier to hit the mark and score at least 25 points.
Connecticut Sun vs. Minnesota Lynx Prediction
The Lynx are the overwhelming favorites to beat the Sun on Friday night. They have been dominant in two of their first three wins, and Connecticut's team is nowhere near as good as the Dallas Wings and LA Sparks. The prediction is a win for Minnesota, with the total going OVER 160.5.