Connecticut Sun vs Minnesota Lynx: Prediction and odds | July 4, 2024 

The WNBA's hottest rivalry gets reignited on Thursday as the Connecticut Sun (15-4) travel to Western Conference leaders Minnesota Lynx (14-5) in a rematch with major playoff implications. This is the second meeting of the season between the two contenders, with the Sun narrowly edging out the Lynx 83-82 in the first.
This isn't just any Fourth of July clash; it's a battle between two of the WNBA's elite teams. The Sun boast the league's second-best record.
Connecticut Sun vs Minnesota Lynx game preview
The Connecticut Sun steamrolled their way to a perfect 9-0 start in the 2024 but are 5-4 in their last 10.
They're still the second-best team in the league, but most of that is because of their WNBA-leading defense. Connecticut has the unstoppable DeWanna Bonner, an All-Star with an average of 16.2 points and 6.1 rebounds per game anchored on their front line.
The Minnesota Lynx, meanwhile, are on the rise. They have the league's top 3-point shooting percentage at 38.6 percent and are a tough out on their own floor as well, going 9-1 at Target Center this season.
However, their seven-game winning streak was snapped with a 76-67 loss to leaders New York Liberty on Tuesday.
Connecticut Sun vs Minnesota Lynx game details and odds
This clash between two of the WNBA's elite teams promises to be a defensive battle with high stakes. Don't miss out on this exciting matchup as the Sun and Lynx battle it out for bragging rights on Independence Day.
- Date: Thursday, July 4, 2024
- Time: 8 p.m. ET
- How to Watch on TV: Prime Video, BSN, and NBCS-BOS
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Prime Video (Regional restrictions may apply)
- Location: Minneapolis, Minnesota
- Venue: Target Center
Watch the entire WNBA season by subscribing to Fubo, Paramount+, Prime Video or WNBA League Pass.
Spread: Sun +2 (-110), Lynx -2 (-110)
Moneyline: Sun: +110, Lynx: -130
Total: 154.5 (Over -110/Under -110)
Connecticut Sun vs Minnesota Lynx: Starting lineups, subs and rotations
The Sun has listed Moriah Jefferson, Abbey Hsu and Leila Lacan on their injury list, resulting in a lineup featuring:
Tyasha Harris - PG, Dijonai Carrington - SG, Alyssa Thomas - SF, DeWanna - PF, and Brionna Jones - C. Veronica Burton, Olivia Nelson-Ododa and Rachel Banham are available options off the bench.
The Minnesota Lynx, meanwhile, only have Jessica Shepard listed on their injury report as out for the season, resulting in a lineup featuring:
Courtney Williams - (G), Kayla McBride - (G), Napheesa Collier - (F), Bridget Carleton - (F), and Alanna - (C). Dorka Juhasz and Cecilia Zandalasini are the available options off the bench.
Connecticut Sun vs Minnesota Lynx prediction
This has the makings of a classic game. Both squads play with championship dreams, so every possession will be battled on for.
Although the Lynx have decent home-court edge and Fowles to lean on in the paint, the Sun's overall balance and offensive firepower shouldn't be underestimated. A competitive game likely to come down to the wire as the game of the week is set.