Connecticut Sun vs New York Liberty Prediction and Betting Tips - Aug. 25 | 2025 WNBA Season

There are only a couple of games scheduled in the WNBA this Monday, including the Connecticut Sun vs. New York Liberty matchup at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn. The Sun are on a three-game winning streak, while the defending champions are trying to snap a two-game skid.

Connecticut has already been eliminated from playoff contention, but they are suddenly putting together wins and climbing up in the WNBA standings. The Liberty, on the other hand, are slipping and have only five games out of their last 10.

Fans can watch the Sun-Liberty game on local channels NBC Sports in Boston and WWOR-My9 in New York. It's also available via live stream on the WNBA League Pass and Liberty Live, which are paid subscription platforms. Tipoff is scheduled for 7:00 p.m. EST.

Connecticut Sun vs. New York Liberty Preview, Prediction and Betting Tips

Moneyline: Sun (+540) vs. Liberty (-800)

Spread: Sun +12 (-110) vs. Liberty -12 (-110)

Total (O/U): Sun, o164.5 (-115), Liberty, u164.5 (-110)

Note: The odds could change before tipoff.

Connecticut Sun vs. New York Liberty Preview

The Sun are coming off three impressive wins over the Washington Mystics twice and the Chicago Sky. The Liberty, on the other hand, suffered two straight defeats at the hands of the Sky and the Atlanta Dream.

Monday's game will be the fourth and final meeting of the season between the two teams. The Liberty have a chance to win the season series, but the Sun already own an upset win over the defending champs back on Aug. 1.

Connecticut Sun vs. New York Liberty Predicted Starting Lineups

Sun

G - Saniya Rivers | G - Bria Hartley | F - Marina Mabrey | F - Aneesah Morrow | C - Tina Charles

Liberty

G - Marine Johannes | G - Rebekah Gardner | F - Leonie Fiebich | F - Emma Meesseman | C - Jonquel Jones

Connecticut Sun vs. New York Liberty Betting Tips

Marina Mabrey has an over/under of 16.5 points via FanDuel. Mabrey has gone over 16.5 points twice in her last five games. Don't take the risk and bet on her to go UNDER (-120) against the Liberty.

Breanna Stewart might return to action after a 13-game absence. Stewart is listed as questionable and could be playing against the Sun. She'll likely be on a minutes restriction, so bet on Stewart to go UNDER (-102) 14.5 points.

Connecticut Sun vs. New York Liberty Prediction

The Liberty are heavily favored to beat the Sun inside the Brooklyn Center. However, it will depend on the health of several Liberty players. The Sun might be able to pull off the upset, but the prediction is a win for the defending champions and the total going OVER 164.5 points.

