Connecticut Sun vs New York Liberty prediction and betting tips - Aug. 25 | 2025 WNBA Season

The Connecticut Sun will be on the road to face the New York Liberty in one of two games scheduled for Monday. It's the fourth matchup between them this season.

The Sun (9-27) are fifth in the Eastern Conference and have won four of their last five games. They were last in action on Saturday, winning 94-84 on the road against the Chicago Sky.

Veteran center Tina Charles recorded 23 points, 10 rebounds and two assists, while Bria Hartley had 23 points, two rebounds and four assists.

Meanwhile, the Liberty (22-15) are second in the Eastern Conference and have won once in their last five games, losing their last two. They were last in action on Saturday, losing 78-62 on the road against the Atlanta Dream.

Guard Kennedy Burke finished with 13 points, five rebounds and one assist, while Jonquel Jones added 11 points, eight rebounds and one assist.

Connecticut Sun vs. New York Liberty game details

The Sun-Liberty game is scheduled for 7 p.m. ET at Barclays Center, Brooklyn, New York. The matchup will air on TV on NBCS-BOS, WWOR and Liberty Live, and streaming via Fubo.

Connecticut Sun vs. New York Liberty betting lines

Moneyline: Sun (+541) vs. Liberty (-652)

Spread: Sun (+12.0) vs. Liberty (-12.0)

Total: (O/U): Sun (o164.5) -110 vs. Liberty (u164.5) -110

Connecticut Sun vs. New York Liberty preview

The Liberty have an 8-2 record in their last 10 matchups. New York has a better record, at 2-1 this season.

Their last matchup was on Aug. 8, with the Liberty won 87-78, with Sabrina Ionescu recording 36 points, 11 rebounds and four assists, while Sun center Charles finished with 17 points, eight rebounds and two assists.

Connecticut Sun vs. New York Liberty predicted starting lineups

Sun

PG - Leila Lacan | SG - Bria Hartley | SF - Marina Mabrey | PF - Aneesah Morrow | C - Tina Charles

Liberty

PG - Sabrina Ionescu | SG - Natasha Cloud | SF - Leonie Fiebich | PF - Emma Meesseman | C - Jonquel Jones

Note: The starting lineups could still change ahead of tipoff.

Connecticut Sun vs. New York Liberty betting tips

Marina Mabrey has an over/under of 16.5 points on FanDuel and is averaging 14.5 ppg this season, so the safe bet is the under.

Meanwhile, Breanna Stewart has an over/under of 14.5 points on FanDuel. She’s averaging 18.3 ppg this season, so the safe bet is the under.

Sun vs. Liberty prediction

The Liberty are the overwhelming favorites. With an 86.70 win percentage compared to the Sun’s 15.60, expect New York to come out on top. However, with Connecticut’s winning run, an upset could be on the cards.

