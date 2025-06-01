Connecticut Sun vs New York Liberty Prediction and Betting Tips - June 1 | 2025 WNBA Season

There are four games scheduled in the WNBA on Sunday, including the Connecticut Sun vs. New York Liberty matchup at the Barclays Center. The Sun are coming off their first win of the season, while the Liberty are looking to extend their undefeated streak to seven.

Connecticut survived a late run from the Indiana Fever on Friday to get its first victory of the campaign, 85-83. The Liberty, on the other hand, made it look easy against the Washington Mystics, getting the impressive 85-63 win.

Fans can watch the Sun-Liberty game on local channels NBC Sports Boston in Connecticut and WWOR-My9 in New York. It's also available via live stream on Liberty Live, FuboTV and WNBA League Pass, which are all paid subscriptions. Tipoff is scheduled for 3:00 p.m. EST.

Connecticut Sun vs. New York Liberty Preview, Prediction and Betting Tips

Moneyline: Sun (+1250) vs. Liberty (-3000)

Spread: Sun +18.5 (-110) vs. Liberty -18.5 (-110)

Total (O/U): Sun o162.5 (-110) vs. Liberty u162.5 (-110)

Note: The odds could change before tipoff.

Connecticut Sun vs. New York Liberty Preview

The Sun were expected to be one of the worst teams in the WNBA this season after overhauling their roster. They traded away Alyssa Thomas and DiJonai Carrington and let DeWanna Bonner and coach Stephanie White join the Indiana Fever.

On the other hand, the Liberty entered the campaign as the favorites to win back-to-back WNBA championships. They lost Courtney Vandersloot in free agency but acquired Natasha Cloud from the Sun. Cloud has been fantastic for the defending champions early in the season.

Connecticut Sun vs. New York Liberty Predicted Starting Lineups

Sun

G - Bria Hartley | G - Sanaya Rivers | G - Marina Mabrey | F - Tina Charles | C - Olivia Nelson-Ododa

Liberty

G - Sabrina Ionescu | G - Natasha Cloud | F - Leonie Fiebich | F - Breanna Stewart | C - Jonquel Jones

Note: The starting lineups could still change ahead of tipoff.

Connecticut Sun vs. New York Liberty Betting Tips

Marina Mabrey has an over/under of 16.5 points via FanDuel. Mabrey is coming off a 26-point performance against the Fever, but is favored to go UNDER (-118). However, it's probably worth betting on her scoring at least 17 points against the Liberty.

Sabrina Ionescu is averaging 17.8 points per game this season. She has an over/under of 18.5 points via FanDuel against the Sun. She's favored to go UNDER (-128), which is not a bad bet to make since the defending champs are likely winning this game with ease.

Connecticut Sun vs. New York Liberty Prediction

The Sun are the overwhelming underdogs heading into the game, which is not surprising considering they're on opposite ends of the WNBA standings. The prediction is a win for the Liberty, with the Sun covering the +18.5 spread and the total going OVER 162.5 points.

