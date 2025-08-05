Connecticut Sun vs Phoenix Mercury prediction and betting tips - Aug 5 | 2025 WNBA Season

The Connecticut Sun travel to Arizona on Tuesday to face the Phoenix Mercury at PHX Arena. This will be the first meeting between the two teams this term, with the first game yielding an 83-75 win for the Mercury.
The two teams enter this game with contrasting results. In their last game, the Sun suffered an 87-78 loss to the New York Liberty, while the Mercury earned an impressive 83-67 win against the Chicago Sky at Win Trust Arena. The two teams have differing records in their last 10 outings; Phoenix has won five and lost five, while the Sun have won three and lost seven.
In the standings, the Mercury (17-11) are comfortably in fourth place while the Sun (5-22) are languishing at the bottom of the pile in 13th.
Connecticut Sun vs. Phoenix Mercury game details and odds
The inter-conference game between the Sun and the Mercury is scheduled for tip-off at 10 p.m. ET (7 p.m. PT). Local fans can follow the game live on the Arizona Family Sports, Merc+, and NBC SPORTS BOSTON networks. Viewers online can also live stream the game by purchasing the WNBA League Pass.
Here are the odds for the game at the time of writing:
Note: Odds are subject to change closer to tip-off
Connecticut Sun vs. Phoenix Mercury preview
The Sun have had a rough campaign this season, managing just five wins. After scraping together one victory each in May and June, they found a brief spark in July, delivering their best of the year with three wins. Unfortunately, that bright spot has been overshadowed by a daunting 22 overall losses.
Tina Charles continues to lead the team, averaging 16.1 points per game. She also leads the Sun in rebounds with 5.8 per game, shooting 41.6%. Marina Mabrey has contributed with 14.2 ppg, too but has struggled with her fitness.
Meanwhile, the Mercury endured their worst month in July, losing five and winning four games. That saw them drop from second to fourth in the standings, and they will hope to put together a few wins before hosting the fifth-placed Fever in their next game. The Mercury will hope to secure back-to-back wins on Tuesday.
Satou Sabally has been a great addition to the Mercury this season, with the forward averaging 17.2 ppg. Alyssa Thomas has been a revelation, too, with the All-Star recording 16.0 points, 9.0 assists and 8.4 rebounds.
Connecticut Sun vs. Phoenix Mercury predicted starting lineups
The Sun enter this game with a healthy roster and should start with the following five:
Like the Sun, Phoenix has no players on the injury list and should start with the following five:
Connecticut Sun vs. Phoenix Mercury betting tips
The Sun will rely on Tina Charles, and she should be the favored pick for bettors. The center offers odds of -114 for over 14.5 points scored. She recorded 17 points in the last game and should hit that figure once again.
Alyssa Thomas, meanwhile, will once again be the leading star for the Mercury in their upcoming game. Providing odds of -125 for over 24.5 points and assists is a great return as Thomas has provided 10+ assists in her last three games, averaging 16.0 ppg.
Connecticut Sun vs. Phoenix Mercury prediction
The Sun will be desperate to snap their slump on Tuesday, but the Mercury come in as the clear favorites. Playing at home gives Phoenix a strong edge, and with the Sun’s struggles showing no signs of easing, the odds tilt heavily in the Mercury’s favor.
Our prediction: The Mercury to win