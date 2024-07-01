Connecticut Sun vs. Phoenix Mercury: Starting Lineups and Depth Charts | 2024 WNBA Season (July 1)

The Phoenix Mercury host the Connecticut Sun at the Footprint Center on Monday evening, kicking off another week in the WNBA. Both teams are playing their third game in three days, looking to rebound from losses to clubs they were supposed to beat the previous time out.

Last time out, DeWanna Bonner and Brionna Jones' Connecticut humiliated the Phoenix Mercury to a 70-47 scoreline. The Mercury shot just 3.7% (1-27) from beyond the arc, setting the worst single-game 3-point percentage in WNBA history (minimum 20 attempts).

The Phoenix face a tricky task to respond positively to that setback, playing against the Sun, who sits second in the WNBA overall standing with an 8-2 home record.

The Sun goes into this game as a favorite.

Connecticut Sun vs. Phoenix Mercury: Injury reports

Connecticut Sun injury reports on July 1

The Sun will again be without Moriah Jefferson as the point guard recovers from an ankle problem. She is expected to be sidelined for at least three more weeks following arthroscopic surgery.

Phoenix Mercury injury reports on July 1

The Mercury was rocked by the news of Brittney Griner’s injury blow on Sunday. Griner, who has been brilliant in the paint so far, will not play on Monday after suffering a knee injury during the game against the Indiana Fever.

Despite the injury, she managed to walk off the floor unassisted and spent a few minutes on the bench with a trainer. Griner scored 24 points in the game against the Fever. Meanwhile, Charisma Osborne is listed as day-to-day and is on crutches due to a lower leg injury.

Connecticut Sun vs. Phoenix Mercury: Starting lineups and depth charts

Connecticut Sun starting lineup and depth chart

Sun coach Stephanie White is expected to stick with her successful lineup, likely keeping Alyssa Thomas, Tyasha Harris, DiJonai Carrington, DeWanna Bonner, and Brionna Jones as the starting five.

Guard Forward Center DiJonai Carrington

Alyssa Thomas

Brionna Jones

Tyasha Harris

DeWanna Bonner

Olivia Nelson-Ododa

Tiffany Mitchell

Olivia Nelson-Ododa

Astou Ndour-Fall Moriah Jefferson (Out)

Brionna Jones



Rachel Banham



Alyssa Thomas



Veronica Burton





Phoenix Mercury starting lineups and depth charts

The Mercury is expected to start with Diana Taurasi, Rebecca Allen, Kahleah Copper, and Sophie Cunningham, who will likely partner Natasha Cloud in the absence of Griner.

Guards Forwards Centers Diana Taurasi Rebecca Allen Brittney Griner (Out) Natasha Cloud Natasha Mack Kahleah Copper Liz Dixon Sug Sutton Mikiah Herbert Harrigan Sophie Cunnigham Morgan Bertsch

Connecticut Sun vs. Phoenix Mercury: Key players

Alyssa Thomas vs. Diana Taurasi

Averaging 12.2 points and 9.4 rebounds per game this season, Alyssa Thomas has been a mainstay on this high-flying Sun side. She will be looking to feed veteran guard DeWanna Bonner with her impressive passing, looking to build on her 7.6 assists.

Despite a barren spell, Diana Taurasi can impact any game at the flick of a switch. She plays a key role in how Nate Tibbetts sets up his side and controls the game. To stop her threat, the Sun must effectively screen the back line and cut the supply link; otherwise, with the form that the star is in, the Sun could pay.

