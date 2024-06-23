Connecticut Sun vs Seattle Storm: Prediction and odds | June 23, 2024

Two of the WNBA's top teams will face off on Sunday’s Connecticut Sun vs Seattle Storm game. The Sun are coming off an 11-point loss to the Las Vegas Aces, while the Storm have a 7-3 record in their last 10 games but lost their last two.

Though the WNBA season is over a month in, this will be the first meeting between the two teams this season.

The Sun lead the league with a 13-2 record, while the Storm are fourth with a 9-6 record.

Connecticut Sun vs Seattle Storm, preview, predicted starting lineups, odds and prediction

The Connecticut Sun vs Seattle Storm game is scheduled for Sunday at the Climate Pledge Arena in Seattle, with tipoff at 3 p.m. EST.

Moneyline: Sun (+105) vs Storm (-125)

Spread: Sun +1.5 (-110) vs Storm -1.5 (-110)

Total (O/U): Sun o156.5 (-105) vs Storm u156.5 (-110)

Editor's note: These odds are based on available data as of writing and could change.

Connecticut Sun vs Seattle Storm preview

Oddsmakers favor the Storm by a narrow margin in this matchup. The Storm, with the league's best rebounding stats, will challenge the Sun, who rank third-worst in rebounding. The Storm and Sun rank third and fourth in offensive rebounding with 9.7 and 8.7 per game, respectively.

Both teams are strong defensively, with the Sun holding a 91.8 defensive rating (second-best in the league) and the Storm at 95.1 (third-best).

Offensively, the Sun are fourth in the league with a 103.2 rating, while the Storm are sixth with 99.6.

Key players like Jewell Loyd and Nneka Ogwumike, who average 18.5 and 18.1 ppg respectively, will be crucial against the Sun defense. Ezi Magbegor's scoring and rebounding will also be pivotal.

The Sun's starting lineup all average double digits in points, led by DeWanna Bonner with 16.7 ppg and Brionna Jones with 13.7 ppg.

With oddsmakers predicting a close game, a win by either team would significantly impact how they are viewed in the league in this matchup of top-tier teams.

Connecticut Sun vs Seattle Storm starting lineups

With no significant injuries aside from the Storm's MacKenzie Holmes, who is out for the season, both teams will be at full strength.

The Sun are expected to start Tyasha Harris at PG, Dijonai Carrington at SG, DeWanna Bonner at SF, Alyssa Thomas at PF and Brionna Jones at C.

The Storm's likely starters are Jewell Loyd and Skylar Diggins-Smith at the guard positions, Nneka Ogwumike and Victoria Vivians at the forward spots and Ezi Magbegor at center.

Editor's note: These starting lineups are predictions based on available data as of writing.

Connecticut Sun vs Seattle Storm prediction

The Storm have a 4-1 home record, while the Sun have a 5-1 road record. With the game expected to be close, star power will be crucial. Expect the Loyd-Ogwumike tandem, along with Magbegor’s interior presence, to help the Storm overcome the Sun and their strong defense.